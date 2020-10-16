Left Menu
Chirag chose to contest separately from NDA, is misleading people by using BJP leaders' names: Javadekar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put its top leadership on the job to ensure that Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan will not 'mislead' the people of poll-bound Bihar by invoking names of its top leadership.

Updated: 16-10-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:15 IST
BJP leader Prakash Javadekar speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put its top leadership on the job to ensure that Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan will not 'mislead' the people of poll-bound Bihar by invoking names of its top leadership.

While senior leaders of the party have been clarifying almost every day that Paswan is not part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, central leadership too has got down to task to ensure LJP isn't seen as it's B-Team to rein in JDU in the state. Prakash Javadekar, Union information and broadcasting minister on Friday warned Paswan not to create confusion in the electorate by taking names of BJP leadership.

"Chirag Paswan has decided his own path in Bihar and is contesting elections separately. He is trying to mislead people by taking names of BJP senior leaders. We don't have any A, B, C or D team in Bihar. We only have one team with BJP, JDU, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikasheel Insan Party in the alliance," said Javadekar. The minister said Chirag's LJP will only be reduced to the role of a party of vote cutter. "We condemn his statements and now that he has chosen his own path, he won't be successful in misleading people by taking BJP leaders' name," said the minister while claiming that their coalition will win polls by three-fourth majority.

Chirag's showering praises on PM Narendra Modi in poll-bound Bihar has become a cause of concern for the Bharatiya Janata Party as Janata Dal (United), its ally in Bihar and in the centre as well, is becoming uncomfortable with Paswan cashing in on BJP leaders name. To allay fears of JDU, BJP has put its senior leadership to ensure that message of Chirag contesting separately goes to the electorate.

LJP's continuation in the NDA at the central level has caused inconvenience to Bharatiya Janata Party's ally Janata Dal (United) that has emerged as the main opponent for LJP in this election which has forced BJP to reiterate its commitment to National Democratic Alliance, explained a senior leader. No action against Chirag by BJP was seen as the party's approval of his action in political circles. Chirag has been reiterating that BJP and LJP will form govt in Bihar.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

