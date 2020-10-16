Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:39 IST
To strike poll deal or not for 2021 elections will be decided

Makkal Needhi Maiam on Friday authorised its chief Kamal Haasan to take all decisions related to 2021 Assembly elections, including whether to go it alone or forge alliance with likeminded parties. At the party's meeting of administrative and executive committees chaired by Haasan, the party passed a resolution authorising him to take all key decisions on Assembly elections due in Tamil Nadu during April-May next year.

In order to ensure victory at the hustings, whether the MNM, "should go it alone or stitch electoral alliance with parties that have similar ideology will be decided by president Kamal Haasan based on the wish of the people," a resolution said. Also, he would decide on the constituencies to be contested, selection of candidates and set up election related party committees, another resolution said.

The MNM, founded in 2018 by Haasan, contested from 38 Parliamentary constituencies all alone in Tamil Nadu and garnered 3.77 per cent votes, a sizeable share from urban areas in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The party did not contest from Vellore Lok Sabha seat.

The MNM said it would contest bypolls to Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat in the event of the Election Commission deciding to hold by-election to the Parliamentary seat alongside the 2021 Assembly elections. The Kanyakumari seat fell vacant following the death of Congress party's H Vasanthakumar.

The poll related panels to be formed include selection of candidates, preparation of election manifesto, poll fund besides a health committee to ensure compliance with norms to prevent spread of the coronavirus. In its meeting, the party condoled the deaths of office-bearers and members who died of COVID-19.PTI VGNBN WELCOME VGNBN WELCOME

