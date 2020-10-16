Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt 'misguiding' farmers over farm laws: Anurag Thakur

Thakur, while defending the legislations, said the Congress and some other parties were opposing the farm laws due to their “vested interests” keeping an eye on the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. But the Modi government is committed to double farmers' income by 2022, he asserted.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:18 IST
Punjab govt 'misguiding' farmers over farm laws: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday accused the Congress-led dispensation in Punjab for “misguiding” farmers over the new farm legislations and asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh why he did not want doubling of farmers' income. Thakur, while defending the legislations, said the Congress and some other parties were opposing the farm laws due to their “vested interests” keeping an eye on the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

But the Modi government is committed to double farmers' income by 2022, he asserted. “Punjab is the only state in the country where the ruling party (Congress) is trying to misguide, create confusion and mislead farmers,” Thakur said addressing a group of farm scientists in Ludhiana through virtual conference.

The Minister of State for Finance said instead of making the farmers understand (about the laws), the state government was trying to instigate them. He also accused the Congress of speaking in favour of ‘arthiyas’ (commission agents) rather than farmers. Raising the issue of mandi tax collections, the BJP leader said the Punjab government had claimed that it would face a loss of Rs 3,500 crore.

“Does Chief Minister Amarinder Singh not want doubling of farmers' income?” he said as he accused the CM of playing politics over the mandi issue. Thakur clarified that the mandis would continue to stay under the new farm laws and farmers have been given the option of selling their crops outside notified mandis.

He slammed the Congress for “spreading lies” about dismantling of mandi system. “The Modi government has given Rs 2,500 crore for bringing improvement in the mandi system during the last five years,” the MoS added.

He also lashed out at the Amarinder Singh-led government for “failing” to waive off complete debt of farmers as promised before the 2017 assembly polls. “The Congress makes false promises before polls and later backs out,” he alleged.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said before the 2017 assembly polls that they would bring amendment to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act, Thakur said. Earlier addressing media in Ludhiana, he said the new farm laws were in no way detrimental to the interest of farmers.

PTI CHS VSD SRY.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Bosnia reports record high 621 daily COVID-19 cases

Bosnias new COVID-19 infections hit a record high for the third day in a row with 621 cases on Friday, and authorities warned that the healthcare system could collapse if the trend continued. The country of around 3.3 million people has so ...

Women's T20 Cricket lines up for 2022 Commonwealth Games debut on opening day

Cricket is set to make a come back at the Commonwealth Games CWG for the upcoming edition - Birmingham 2022 with an eight-team womens T20 competition. The eight-team womens T20 megaevent will kick off on July 29, the opening day of the mult...

AITUC condemns govt decision to divest NMDC's Nagarnar Steel Plant

The All India Trade Union Congress AITUC on Friday condemned the Centres decision to demerge and divest the under-construction Nagarnar Steel Plant NSP of state-owned NMDC. The trade union in a statement said that NMDC had acquired 1,980 ac...

Taiwan should consider strategies to deter Chinese invasion -White House adviser

Taiwan should start considering strategies to deter a Chinese invasion by land, White House national security adviser said on Friday after noting China is being assertive and aggressive in various regions.I think Taiwan needs to start looki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020