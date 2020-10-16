Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka bypolls: 40 candidates file 52 nominations for 2 seats

Munirathna, after his disqualification last year, had jumped ship to BJP. A total number of 2,15,693 eligible voters are expected to cast their votes at about 330 polling stations in Sira on November 3.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:20 IST
K'taka bypolls: 40 candidates file 52 nominations for 2 seats

As filing of nominations for the November 3 bypolls for Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly segments in Karnataka came to an end on Friday, a total of 40 candidates have filed 52 nominations, poll officials said. While 17 candidates filed 25 nominations from Sira assembly segment, 23 candidates have filed 27 nominations from Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar).

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on Saturday. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 19 and the results will be declared on November 10.

The Sira byelection for Sira in Tumakuru district was necessitated following the death of JD(S) legislator B Sathyanarayana in August, while the R R Nagar seat here fell vacant following the disqualification of the then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti defection law last year. While Congress has fielded Jayachandra, a former Minister, who had represented Sira in the past, as its candidate, the JD(S), with an eye on sympathy votes, has fielded Ammajamma, the wife of late Sathyanarayana, as the candidate.

Radiologist Dr C M Rajesh Gowda, the son of former Congress MP C P Mudalagiriyappa, who had recently joined the party, is the ruling BJP's candidate from Sira. In R R Nagar, the Congress has fielded a fresh face in Kusuma H, wife of late IAS officer D K Ravi.

She is pitted against V Krishnamurthy of JD(S) and N Munirathna of the BJP. Munirathna, after his disqualification last year, had jumped ship to BJP.

A total number of 2,15,693 eligible voters are expected to cast their votes at about 330 polling stations in Sira on November 3. Among the eligible voters, 1,10,265 are men, 1,05,418 are women. A total of 4,109 are in the 18-19 age bracket.

In RR Nagar, 4,60,401 eligible voters are expected to cast their franchise in 678 polling stations. Among the voters, 2,40,061 are men and 2,20,261 are women.

Of them, 3,092 are aged between 18 and 19 years. A total of 2,034 Electronic Voting Machines with Voter- verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems will be deployed for the bypolls in two constituencies.

Three categories of voters will be allowed to vote through postal ballot, including those aged above 80, persons with disabilities flagged in the electoral roll and COVID-19 suspects or affected persons, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka had said in an earlier release. PTI KSU APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank should keep pumping out aid, review capital adequacy -Development Committee

The World Bank should push ahead with its efforts to deliver 160 billion in coronavirus aid by June 2021 and explore additional emergency financing and debt relief for developing countries, the banks steering committee said on Friday. In a ...

Trump predicts a red wave for him

US President Donald Trump has predicted a massive Republican sweep in the November 3 elections, even as multiple polls have shown him trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden nationally and in many swing states. Polls numbers are looking very ...

Champions League set to begin most challenging group stage

As a second wave of coronavirus cases hits Europe, the Champions League is going to again send elite players criss-crossing the continent. But soccers biggest club competition has a back-up plan to ensure the group stage can be completed, e...

EU urged to review remdesivir supply deal after COVID trial results

The European Union should renegotiate a 1 billion euro 1.17 billion contract it sealed last week with Gilead for a six-month supply of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir after it showed poor results in a large trial, experts said on Friday. In a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020