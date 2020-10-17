Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Ardern on track for big re-election win in New Zealand election

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party appeared on track for a resounding victory in New Zealand's general election on Saturday, early returns showed, after a campaign dominated by her handling of COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 12:37 IST
PM Ardern on track for big re-election win in New Zealand election

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party appeared on track for a resounding victory in New Zealand's general election on Saturday, early returns showed, after a campaign dominated by her handling of COVID-19. Labour Party leader Ardern, 40, and National Party chief Judith Collins, 61, faced off in the election to form the country's 53rd parliament, a referendum on Ardern's three-year term.

Labour had 50.4% of the votes, to 25.8% for the opposition National Party with 20% of ballots tallied, according to the Electoral Commission. Of Labour's current coalition partners, the nationalist New Zealand First Party had 2.3% and the Green Party 8.3%. Labour had led by wide margins in opinion polls before the vote.

The surveys initially had suggested Ardern was on track to be able to form a Labour-only government, the first outright majority government since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996. But more recent polls have indicated she may need the continued support of the minor Greens. A Labour-Green coalition would be the first fully left-leaning government in decades, a scenario that National's Collins warned would mean more taxes and an environment hostile to business.

Ardern has pledged to raise taxes on top earners, while Collins promised short-term tax cuts, but they have otherwise shown few major differences on policy. The prime minister won global acclaim for her handling of a mass shooting last year by a white supremacist in Christchurch, with her inclusive "be strong, be kind" mantra and swift action to ban guns.

She burnished that reputation this year with a "go hard, go early" approach to the new coronavirus, which has eliminated locally spread COVID-19 in the nation. The election was delayed by a month after new COVID-19 infections in Auckland, that led to a second lockdown in the country's largest city.

While known internationally for promoting progressive causes such as woman's rights and social justice, at home Ardern faced criticism that her government failed on a promise to be transformational. Life is back to normal in New Zealand, but its borders are still shut, its tourism sector is bleeding and economists predict a lasting recession after the harsh lockdowns.

The economy shrank at an 12.2% annual clip in the second quarter, its steepest drop since the Great Depression. Debt is forecast to rise to 56% of gross domestic product from less than 20% before the pandemic. New Zealanders also voted on Saturday in referendums to legalise euthanasia and recreational marijuana, with results to be announced on Oct. 30. The latter vote could make New Zealand only the third country in the world to allow the adult use and sale of cannabis nationwide, after Uruguay and Canada.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural function of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting on Monday evening via video conferencing. The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, for the last 15 years, has fostered in...

Gold biscuits worth Rs 37 lakh seized, 1 arrested in Bengal

BSF personnel have arrested a man and seized six gold biscuits from his possession near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district, an officer of the paramilitary force said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, BSF ...

RGU signs MoU with Arunachal Govt s Research Dept

The Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies of Rajiv Gandhi University RGU has signed an MoU with the state governments Research department to carry out extensive heritage documentation and formulate a state culture policy. The MoU was signed...

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in street

French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Investigators were trying to establish whether the attacker, who was sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020