Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi will address two poll rallies in Bihar on October 23

Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi will kick start the poll campaign in Bihar on October 23, where he will address two rallies in a day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 15:22 IST
Rahul Gandhi will address two poll rallies in Bihar on October 23
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi will kick start the poll campaign in Bihar on October 23, where he will address two rallies in a day.

He will address one rally in Hisua where Neetu Singh is a Congress candidate from that area. The party is eyeing Bhumihar vote bank as in the last assembly polls 9 MLAs were elected from Bhumihar community. It was the first time that party had got these numbers after so many years. To give a message to the community, the rally has been planned there in another area at Kahalgaon. Congress CLP leader Sadanand Singh's son Mukesh Singh is contesting on Congress ticket.

Sadanand Singh is a 9th term MLA and has vacated his seat for his son Mukesh Singh. Rahul will address his second rally to boost Mukesh Singh prospects. According to sources, the Party is working on the joint rallies of Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi but the program is yet to be finalised. The party is planning at least 6 rallies of Rahul Gandhi in Bihar Assembly Polls, two rallies for each phase of polls.

Mahagathbandhan has announced Common Minimum Program in Patna today and Congress' Randeep Surjewala and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav announced it jointly while promising relief to farmers and assuring 10 lakhs job for the unemployed. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold 12 election rallies in poll-bound Bihar starting from October 23.

"PM Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidates. On October 23, he will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. On October 28, Prime Minister will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On November 3, rallies in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria will be held," former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said during a press conference on Friday. Voting for the first Phase for Bihar Assembly Polls is on October 28 and counting will be held on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Shoppers in 85% of Indian Towns Place Orders in Snapdeal's "Kum Mein Dum" Sale

Users avail maximum discounts on home, fashion and fitness products Gurugram, Haryana, India NewsVoirSnapdeal, Indias leading e-commerce marketplace, shared early highlights of its first Kum Mein Dum Diwali Sale, which kicked off yesterday....

IndiGo to charge Rs 100 for check-in at airport counters

IndiGo will charge a passenger Rs 100 service fee if he or she wants to check-in at the airport counters from Saturday onwards, the airline said in a statement. The aviation ministry had in May made it mandatory for passengers to do web che...

Three vaccines in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 2 are in Phase II, one is in Phase-III: PMO statement.

Three vaccines in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 2 are in Phase II, one is in Phase-III PMO statement....

Azerbaijan and Armenia allege truce violations, accuse each other in shelling

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other on Saturday of fresh attacks in violation of a week-old Russian-brokered truce that has failed to halt the worst fighting in the South Caucasus since the 1990s. Baku said 13 civilians were killed an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020