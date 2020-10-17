Amid outbreak, Goa doctors threaten strike over room sharing

Residents doctors of two COVID-19 facilities in Goa on Saturday threatened to go on strike if an order asking them to share rooms was not withdrawn. Later in evening, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said he had spoken to the chief minister to get the order rectified as per the demands of the resident doctors.

GARD president Dr Pratik Sawant wrote to Goa medical College and Medical Hospital dean saying resident doctors would stop providing services if single occupancy rooms were not given in South Goa District Hospital (SDGH) and ESI, the two premier COVID-19 treatment centres in the state. The administration wants to shift the accommodation of doctors to twin-sharing rooms in Margao Residency, which is being used by the state government amid the outbreak, and the same arrangement is being made in Colva Residency in south Goa as well, Sawant claimed.

Twin sharing will increase the risk of infection and therefore the order must be withdrawn, he said. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane later tweeted he was in agreement with the demands of GARD and had spoken to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant requesting that the order be modified.

Rane said the CM has "assured necessary instructions will be given to the collector to ensure single bedrooms are provided to the doctors of ESI hospital and South Goa District Hospital"..