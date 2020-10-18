Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands protest Trump's Supreme Court pick at Washington Women's March

Thousands marched to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Saturday to commemorate the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and protest President Donald Trump's rush to push through Amy Coney Barrett as her replacement. The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled an Oct. 22 vote on the nomination of Barrett, a conservative appellate judge, over objections from Democrats that the confirmation process comes too close to the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2020 03:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 03:20 IST
Thousands protest Trump's Supreme Court pick at Washington Women's March
More than 26 million Americans have already cast their ballots for who they want to sit in the White House for the next four years, Trump or his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Thousands marched to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Saturday to commemorate the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and protest President Donald Trump's rush to push through Amy Coney Barrett as her replacement.

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled an Oct. 22 vote on the nomination of Barrett, a conservative appellate judge, over objections from Democrats that the confirmation process comes too close to the Nov. 3 presidential election. More than 26 million Americans have already cast their ballots for who they want to sit in the White House for the next four years, Trump or his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Demonstrators at the Women's March said they were angry that Republicans appear ready to confirm Barrett's nomination so close to Election Day after refusing to move forward Merrick Garland, the pick of former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, more than six months ahead of the 2016 election. "The fact of the matter is that we are powerful and they are afraid," said Sonja Spoo, the director of the reproductive rights campaigns at UltraViolet, a feminist advocacy group, one of the speakers at the protest. "They are on the ropes and they know it and we are about to give the knock-out punch."

Ginsburg, a liberal champion of women's rights, died on Sept. 18. Prudence Sullivan, 49, from Lake in the Hills, Illinois, near Chicago, and her sister Kelli Padgett, 47, from Jacksonville, Florida, flew in to join what they described as an energizing and empowering event.

"We've had losses from COVID and we've clashed with family members over racism, Black Lives Matter," Sullivan said. "So this is something where I can put my money where my mouth is," Sullivan said she and her husband, an IT expert, were looking at options for moving overseas if Trump was reelected.

The protesters marched through downtown Washington to the Supreme Court steps. Hundreds of marches and demonstrations were planned https://map.womensmarch.com/?eventType=oct-17-march at city halls, parks and monuments across the country. In confirmation hearings this week, Barrett side-stepped https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-court-barrett-climate/environmentalists-democrats-fault-trump-court-pick-barrett-on-climate-evasion-idINKBN2702L3 questions about presidential powers, abortion, climate change, voting rights and Obamacare, saying she could not answer because cases involving these matters could come before the court.

If Barrett takes a seat on the Supreme Court, conservatives would have a 6-3 majority.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

UK business groups urge Britain, EU to find compromise -FT

More than 70 British business groups representing over 7 million workers have made a last-ditch attempt to persuade politicians to get back on the dialogue table next week to strike a deal with the European Union, the Financial Times newspa...

Trump targets Michigan governor Whitmer in re-election campaign push

U.S. President Donald Trump took his re-election push to Michigan on Saturday despite rising coronavirus cases there, part of a swing through states he won in 2016 that polls show are supporting Democratic rival Joe Biden this year. Trump h...

Fed officials call for tougher regulation to prevent asset bubbles - FT

Tougher U.S. financial regulation is needed to avoid the rise of excessive risk-taking and asset bubbles in the markets at a time when the Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates low, two senior Fed officials told the Financial Times in a...

Police given access to details of people told to self-isolate by UK government's system

British police forces have been granted access to details of people who have been told to self-isolate under the governments test and trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care DHSC said late on Saturday.A spokesman for the depa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020