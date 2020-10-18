BJP MLA Surendra Singh meets UP BJP chief

Left Menu
BJP MLA Surendra Singh met Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-10-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 22:51 IST
BJP MLA Surendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP MLA Surendra Singh met Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday. Surendra Singh did not say anything on record regarding the meeting but sources said that he met Swatantra Dev Singh and told him in detail about the Ballia incident.

BJP MLA reached the BJP office to meet the State president here. According to sources, the MLA presented his views in connection with the case.

On the other hand, Swatantra Dev Singh said that party workers keep on meeting the state president and Surendra Singh is a party MLA. Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday summoned party MLA Surendra Singh over his statements in connection with Ballia incident.

On October 16, a day after a local BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh in Ballia district allegedly shot dead the man, BJP MLA Surendra Singh condemned the "one-sided" investigation of the administration. "The incident is upsetting. It should not have taken place but I condemn the one-sided investigation of the administration. Nobody is looking at the pain of six women who have been injured in the incident. Dhirendra Singh fired in self-defence," Surendra had said.

"How can I deny that he is my close associate? Not only mine, but he is also a close associate of BJP as his family votes for us and he worked for us in polls. Everyone who votes for us is a close associate. But I decry the incident and administration's one-sided probe," he had added. Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested the main accused Dhirendra Pratap from Lucknow in connection with the Ballia firing case.

He allegedly shot dead a man during an argument that broke out at the meeting at Durjanpur village under Reoti Police Station area over the allotment of shops under government quota. (ANI)

