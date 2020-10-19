Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Americans hold GOTV rally in California in support of Biden, Harris

“It's a pride and proud both for all of us,” he said at the event that was attended by business owners, teachers, doctors, entrepreneurs, elected officials, community leaders, and students. There are over 1.3 million Indian Americans in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida and Nevada.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 19-10-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 10:03 IST
Indian Americans hold GOTV rally in California in support of Biden, Harris

Indian Americans held a Get out the Vote (GOTV) rally in the US state of California in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for the November 3 elections. For the future of this and next the generation of Indian Americans and “fulfill our” American dream, it is very important to vote for Biden and Harris this election, eminent hotelier Ashok Bhatt said at the GOTV rally organised on Sunday by entrepreneur couple Ajay and Vinita Bhutoria.

Electing Harris as the first woman vice president of the country is history in the making, Bhatt said. “It's a pride and proud both for all of us,” he said at the event that was attended by business owners, teachers, doctors, entrepreneurs, elected officials, community leaders, and students.

There are over 1.3 million Indian Americans in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida and Nevada. “I don't think anybody's debating this one is probably the most important election of our lifetime... there's so much at stake. All at once. Right now, in our country, we are facing front and centre at least four crises that have converged,” Bhutoria said.

He said that the country is currently facing public health crisis, economic crisis, racial injustice and climate change. “It is important for all of us to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, especially I appeal to all Indo-Americans in battleground states to vote for Biden, Harris,” he said. Later the participants of the rally also did phone banking and outreach in battleground states.

Yogi Chugh, executive managing director of the S5 Advisory, said that the South Asian community needs to do everything it can for a Biden-Harris victory. “It's time to put middle class families first and focus on our economy in which no one is left behind,” he said. “We need a president who will unite country, who care more about humanity and bring out our best — not one who stokes division and brings out our worst,” said Prakash Thapa, a Nepali American small business owner.

Mahesh Nihalani, senior community leader, urged the Indian Americans to support Biden and Harris on the presidential ticket, adding that the two leaders are strong proponents of India-US relationship. "Abki Baar Biden Sarkaar,” he said..

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Maha will have take to loan to help flood-hit people: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Maharashtra is facing a historic economic crisis and the state government has no option but to take loan to help flood-affected people in the state. Pawar, who is on a tour of the Marathwada region to r...

Maha: 2 drown in different lakes in Thane

A woman and a teenaged boy have drowned in two different lakes of Maharashtras Thane city, an official said on Monday. The body of an unidentified woman, aged 35 to 40 years, was found in the Kachrali lake near the Thane Municipal Corporati...

Antibodies fade quickly in recovering COVID-19 patients, study finds

Antibody levels in the blood of COVID-19 patients drop rapidly during the weeks after their bodies have cleared the novel coronavirus, and symptoms have subsided, according to a study. In the absence of approved, effective treatments for CO...

Vietnam troops find more bodies after latest deadly landslide

Vietnamese soldiers with heavy machinery and rescue dogs searched on Monday for the last remaining troops buried under a mudslide, after recovering 18 bodies from the latest in a week of deadly landslides caused by unrelenting rains. Floods...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020