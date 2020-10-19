Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Cricket Association scam: NC leaders condemn ED's summon to Farooq Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Monday vehemently condemned Enforcement Directorate's summons to the party president and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah, saying "the measure exudes witch-hunt and vengeance".

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:21 IST
J-K Cricket Association scam: NC leaders condemn ED's summon to Farooq Abdullah
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Monday vehemently condemned Enforcement Directorate's summons to the party president and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah, saying "the measure exudes witch-hunt and vengeance". According to a press release from the NC, in a joint statement, the leaders of the party have condemned "the undue witch hunt and intimidation of party president Dr Farooq Abdullah saying the motive behind the recent ED's summon to party president is to deter him from representing the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

The ED on Monday questioned National Conference (NC) president in Srinagar in connection with his alleged involvement in the J-K Cricket Association scam. The questioning is in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 43 crores when Farooq Abdullah was the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.Omar Abdullah, son of Farooq Abdullah said that the NC will be responding to ED summons."The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less than political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib's residence," tweeted Omar.

The joint statement was signed by NC General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani, Devender Singh Rana, senior leaders Mohammad Shafi Uri, Abdul Rahim Rather, Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Shammi Oberoi, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi; Mubarak Gul, SS Salathia, Ajay Sadhotra, Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous, Bimla Luthra, Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi, G A Shah, Sajjad Ah Kitchloo, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardey, Qamar Ali Akhoon, Ali Mohammad Dar, Dr Bashir Veeri, Javed Rana, Rattan Lal Gupta, RS Wazir, Brij Mohan Sharma, Mushtaq Ahmad Bukhari, S Namgyal and Haneefa Jan. The leaders said the incumbent ruling dispensation in New Delhi was "employing government machinery and malevolent tactics to subdue Dr Sahabs effort in forging unity among different mainstream political parties".

"This government is doing everything it can to silence the combined voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which Dr Sahib has been able to forge. The tactics are being employed across the board in the country to stifle the voices of dissent by using all spiteful measures, the party will not duck due to such tactics. We condemn the treatment that is being meted out to Dr Sahab, an octogenarian, the senior-most politician of Jammu and Kashmir, and sitting Member of Parliament from Srinagar," the NC leaders said. "Such tactics will only make us more resolute towards achieving our goal peacefully and constitutionally. The measure also reveals the jittery the present ruling dispensation is going through in wake of the growing consensus among all mainstream political parties on People's Alliance for Gupkar declaration headed by Dr Farooq Abdullah," they added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

French first lady to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 patient -office

French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Macrons office said on Monday.Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday Oct. 15 with a person w...

Gujarat made remarkable strides in COVID-19 management: Vardhan

From being one of the states most severely affected by COVID-19 to having a recovery rate of 90.57 per cent which is higher than the national average, Gujarat has made remarkable strides, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday. ...

Tharoor, Dubey again at loggerheads after Cong MP questions companies advertising on 'toxic' channels

A fresh slugfest erupted between the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on Information and Technology, Shashi Tharoor, and its BJP member Nishikant Dubey after the Congress MPs remarks questioning the action of reputable compa...

Union Education Minister virtually inaugurates Golden Jubilee Building at NIT Rourkela

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday said that institutions like NIT Rourkela in Odisha will play a significant role in the implementation of the National Education Policy NEP. The minister made this observation while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020