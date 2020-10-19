Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harsh Vardhan said he was misrepresented on Kerala Covid remarks: KK Shailaja

Responding to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's statement on the COVID-19 situation in Kerala, State Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that she called up the union minister who informed her that his words had been misinterpreted by sections of the media and what he meant was that COVID-19 cases had increased after Onam celebrations.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:47 IST
Harsh Vardhan said he was misrepresented on Kerala Covid remarks: KK Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. . Image Credit: ANI

Responding to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's statement on the COVID-19 situation in Kerala, State Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that she called up the union minister who informed her that his words had been misinterpreted by sections of the media and what he meant was that COVID-19 cases had increased after Onam celebrations. "Today, some sections of the media misinterpreted Union Minister Harsh Vardhan's statement, saying that Kerala was the worst in COVID-19 prevention activities. I called him up for clarification today and he told me that he did not mention anything of the sort," Shailaja said.

She added that he clarified that he stated that cases had increased and clusters had emerged in Kerala after Onam celebrations. "He told me that he had said that cases had increased after Onam celebrations and clusters had emerged. This is true, we also agree with him. He used this as an example so that other states do not do the same," she added.

"I also pointed out to him that the mortality rate was reducing in our state and he also agreed. In May, it was 0.77 per cent, then 0.45 per cent in June, 0.4 per cent in August, 0.38 pc in September and now in October, it is 0.34 per cent. This is a very low rate," she said. She further said that the state was working hard to save peoples' lives and at the end that was what mattered, and that he Union Minister had always been appreciative of COVID-19 measure of the state.

"Sir has always given us inspiration and appreciated our activities several times. This time also he said that Kerala was doing a fantastic job. It is true that some people did not follow guidelines and the graph showed an increase. We are also of the same opinion. Our Chief Minister has also said the same thing," she added. The Union Health Minister on Sunday had cautioned people to strictly follow coronavirus guidelines and avoid being negligent, citing the example of Kerala which during Onam saw a spike in cases due to negligence.

"Kerala paid the price of gross negligence during Onam festivities as the recent spike in COVID-19 cases were seen in the state. Noting that between January 30 and May 3, Kerala had reported just 499 cases and two deaths due to COVID-19. Epi curve of Kerala changed completely due to Onam festivities across the State, the daily new cases nearly doubled," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Trump blasts Fauci, seeks to reassure his team he has pathway to win

U.S. President Donald Trump blasted coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci as a disaster on Monday in a conference call with campaign workers and sought to reassure them he still has a pathway to win on Election Day despite slipping poll numbers....

French first lady to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 patient - source

French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Macrons office said on Monday.Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday, Oct. 15 with a person ...

French first lady to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 patient -office

French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Macrons office said on Monday.Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday Oct. 15 with a person w...

Gujarat made remarkable strides in COVID-19 management: Vardhan

From being one of the states most severely affected by COVID-19 to having a recovery rate of 90.57 per cent which is higher than the national average, Gujarat has made remarkable strides, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020