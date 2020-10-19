TN Governor, DMK chief Stalin visit CM Palaniswami

Chennai, Oct 19 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor BanwarilalPurohit and DMK president M K Stalin were among those whovisited Chief Minister K Palaniswami here on Monday. They called on him to convey condolences over the recentdeath of Palaniswami'smother.

Apart from Purohit, Ministers including D Jayakumar, C Vijayabaskar and Kadambur Raju; judges of theMadras High Court Justices S Vaidyanathan andV M Velumani called on the Chief Minister. Stalin, also the leader of opposition in the Assembly,DMK leaders Duraimurugan and K Pondumudi visited Palaniswamiat his official Greenways Road residence.

MLAs and senior officials, including chairman of central pollution control board Shiv Das Meena, additional chief secretary Vikram Kapoor and celebrities from the film industry, including actor Vijay Sethupathi, also paid a visit. They paid floral tributes to a portrait of Palaniswami's mother Davusayammal, who died on October 13 at Salem at the age of 93, and conveyed their condolences to the Chief Minister.

Palaniswami, who was at his home district Salem, returned here on Sunday. PTI VGN NVG NVG.