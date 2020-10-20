Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guinea opposition candidate says he won first round of presidential vote

election and in view of the results that came out of the ballot boxes, I am victorious in this election in the first round," Diallo told journalists and cheering supporters. He did not give any figures but said the tally was based on his party's count, not an official tally being conducted by the national election commission, which has yet to publish results.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 00:43 IST
Guinea opposition candidate says he won first round of presidential vote

Guinea opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo said on Monday that he had won the first round of the presidential election in the West African state, but his claim was quickly disputed by the electoral commission, paving the way for a stand-off. "Despite the serious anomalies that marred the smooth running of the ... election and in view of the results that came out of the ballot boxes, I am victorious in this election in the first round," Diallo told journalists and cheering supporters.

He did not give any figures but said the tally was based on his party's count, not an official tally being conducted by the national election commission, which has yet to publish results. The electoral commission said Diallo's claim carried no weight, however.

"The Independent National Electoral Commission is the only body authorized to give provisional results. It is neither for a political party nor for any individual to do so," Mamadi 3 Kaba, a spokesman for the commission, told Reuters. "We regret the attitude of Mr. Diallo and we say that this declaration is null and void," he added.

Diallo is the main challenger to Guinea's 82-year-old incumbent president, Alpha Conde, who is seeking a third mandate after a constitutional change in March which sparked deadly protests. Diallo's party deployed its own election observers to around 15,000 polling stations and said it would publish the results posted outside each one.

Following his announcement Diallo's supporters swept into the streets in his strongholds, declaring their alleged victory. Security Minister Damantang Albert Camara accused the party of publishing false results, and warned that it risked triggering violence.

"This strategy of forced, premature and unjustified celebration was carefully planned well before the election," Camara said in a statement. "There will never be any question of giving in to blackmail and violence."

Rights groups say at least 50 people having been killed over the past year during demonstrations against the constitutional change that allowed Conde to seek at least six more years in power.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

All-female scientific coalition calls for protection of Antarctic Peninsula

Climate change and human activity are harming Antarctica and threatening wildlife from humpback whales to microscopic algae, more than 280 scientists and conservation experts say in urging protections for the icy region.The coalition - all ...

CAA to be implemented soon, TMC believes in divide and rule politics: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said the execution of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and asserted that the law would be implemented soon. Nadda, who was speaking at a meeting of ...

Somalia prime minister retains finance, foreign ministers in new cabinet

Somalias Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble retained finance minister Abdirahman Duale Bayle in a reshuffled cabinet of 27 announced on Monday.Bayle, who has held the position since 2017, has been instrumental in steering the Horn of Afri...

Man serving 660-year sentence denied compassionate release

A Rhode Island man serving a 660-year prison sentence for laundering millions of dollars for a Colombian drug cartel was denied compassionate release on Monday by a federal judge who said he had failed to show he was at an increased risk of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020