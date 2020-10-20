Left Menu
Development News Edition

Case against COVID-19 norms violation in MP CM's poll roadshow

The roadshow was held on Monday evening following which an FIR was registered against a local BJP leader on whose application the permission was given for the roadshow in Sanver area, he said. The nod was given on the condition that COVID-19 norms of social distancing and others will be followed and only five vehicles would be allowed in the roadshow, Sanver police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 20-10-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 11:05 IST
Case against COVID-19 norms violation in MP CM's poll roadshow

Police have registered a case of alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines during a roadshow of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Indore's Sanver area where an Assembly bypoll is scheduled on November 3, an official said on Tuesday. The roadshow was held on Monday evening following which an FIR was registered against a local BJP leader on whose application the permission was given for the roadshow in Sanver area, he said.

The nod was given on the condition that COVID-19 norms of social distancing and others will be followed and only five vehicles would be allowed in the roadshow, Sanver police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said. As per a letter received by the police station from the office of the returning officer, there were 20 to 25 vehicles in the roadshow, he said.

Also, social distancing norms were not followed and many persons did not even wear masks for protection against the viral infection, the official said. The FIR was registered on Monday night under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against local BJP leader Dinesh Bhavsar as the permission for the roadshow was given on his application, he said.

Sanver is one of the 28 state Assembly seats where by-elections will be held on November 3. BJP leader Tulsiram Silawat, the state's water resources minister, is pitted against former Lok Sabha member and Congress candidate Prem Chand Guddu in Sanver, which is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Pant fit to go, may play against Kings XI Punjab

By Baidurjo Bhose Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from 9 games and in a fresh boost, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is fit to go after recovering from a Grade 1 tear. Having missed three games aft...

J-K: 'My Town My Pride' programme launched to deliver doorstep services to urban population

After the Back To Village-3 campaign, the My Town My Pride programme has been launched in Udhampur by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to deliver services to the urban population at their doorstep. We want that the poor people residing ...

Next year will be the greatest economic year in US history: Trump

US President Donald Trump has predicted that the American economy will soon recover from the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown and that the next year will be the greatest economic year in the countrys history. Republican incumbent Trump...

Sherlock Holmes 3 is on ‘back burner’, will Johnny Depp join the cast?

Earlier, the filmmaker Dexter Fletcher said Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. Sherlock Holmes 3 is always a highly anticipated movie fans have been waiting for the last nine years.Fans are q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020