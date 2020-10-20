Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump plans to debate Biden despite 'unfair' rule changes

The non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) on Monday announced new rules under which it will mute microphones for two minutes of the rival speakers so as to give them uninterrupted opening remarks. "I'll participate, I just think it is very unfair,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:34 IST
Trump plans to debate Biden despite 'unfair' rule changes

US President Donald Trump has confirmed his participation in the presidential debate with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden later this week, even as he raised objections about "unfair" changes in the format. Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, are slated to face their final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee on October 22. The non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) on Monday announced new rules under which it will mute microphones for two minutes of the rival speakers so as to give them uninterrupted opening remarks.

"I'll participate, I just think it is very unfair,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday. "I will participate, but it's very unfair that they changed the topics and it is very unfair that again we have an anchor who is totally biased," the president said, responding to a question on changes in the debate rules by CPD. In a letter to CPD on Monday, Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien expressed concern over the announced topics for what was always billed as the 'Foreign Policy Debate' in the series of events agreed to by both the Trump and the Biden campaigns many months ago. "The topics announced by moderator Kristen Welker (fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security, and leadership) are serious and worthy of discussion, but only a few of them even touch on foreign policy,” he said, asserting that almost all of the topics were discussed at length during the first debate "won" by Trump. Under the new rules, Trump and Biden will each have two minutes of uninterrupted time to speak at the beginning of every 15-minute segment of the debate "The only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules," the commission said in a statement on Monday.

"For the balance of each segment, which by design is intended to be dedicated to open discussion, both candidates' microphones will be open," it said. The commission said both campaigns have agreed to the two-minute, uninterrupted rule. The decision to mute microphones comes after a chaotic first presidential debate that saw the two candidates interrupting each other repeatedly.

The September 29 debate, moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, was widely criticised for its off-the-rails nature. The second presidential debate set for October 15 was cancelled after Trump refused to do a virtual face-off with his Democratic challenger despite concerns over his COVID-19 diagnosis. The presidential rivals separately held competing town halls last week instead.

The third and final debate will be moderated by NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE government delegation arrives in Israel on first official visit

A first official United Arab Emirates delegation arrived in Israel on Tuesday after the two countries normalized ties last month under a U.S.-brokered accord forged largely over shared fears of Iran.An Etihad Airways plane carrying Emirati ...

Prakash Javadekar lauds Anantapur administration's initiative to encourage girls

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday praised the Anantapur district administrations initiative of giving the responsibility of the District Collectors office to a 16-year girl for one day. M Sravani, the daughter of a farm labourer o...

Rahul Gandhi disapproves of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's 'item' remark against Minister Imarti Devi; Says it's unfortunate.

Rahul Gandhi disapproves of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Naths item remark against Minister Imarti Devi Says its unfortunate....

US election to be political spectacle with far-reaching implications for India: Report

The 2020 US election promises to be a political spectacle with far-reaching implications for the countrys domestic politics and the outlook for Indian and world foreign policy, according to The Observer Research Foundation. In its report US...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020