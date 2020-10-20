Left Menu
Guj: Rahul's plea for exemption from appearance in case heard

Gandhi's jibe was slanderous as Shah was acquitted in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case in 2015, said the complainant BJP corporator Krishnavadan Brahmbhatt. In his submission, Champaneri sought exemption under sections 61, 205, 273 and 317 of the CrPC that endorse the absolute discretion of the court to grant such permissions on the basis of certain assurances from the accused.

A court in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Tuesday heard Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking permanent exemption from appearance in a criminal defamation case. Gandhi's lawyer PS Champaneri concluded his submission in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RB Etaliya on Tuesday.

The criminal defamation suit was filed against Gandhi for calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah a "murder accused" at an election rally in Jabalpur. Gandhi's jibe was slanderous as Shah was acquitted in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case in 2015, said the complainant BJP corporator Krishnavadan Brahmbhatt.

In his submission, Champaneri sought exemption under sections 61, 205, 273 and 317 of the CrPC that endorse the absolute discretion of the court to grant such permissions on the basis of certain assurances from the accused. Exemption was also sought on the ground that the accused was a leader of a reputed national political party, among others.

The matter will come up for hearing next on October 26. Earlier, in January, Gandhi appeared before the court and pleaded not guilty, and was granted bail in the case.

