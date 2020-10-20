Left Menu
National Commission for Women chief pays courtesy visit to Maharashtra Governor

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma paid a courtesy call to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:36 IST
NCW chief with Maharashtra Governor at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma paid a courtesy call to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday. "The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday. This was a courtesy call," NCW said in an official statement.

Earlier today, while speaking to ANI, Sharma strongly criticised the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath for his "item" remark on BJP leader Imarti Devi. "This is disgraceful for him (Kamal Nath). It shows the character of the person saying it. Instead of saying sorry, he is giving a useless explanation. His party should take strict action against him," said NCW chief.

Kamal Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item" during a by-election rally, sparking a controversy. (ANI)

