Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamal Nath never listens to Rahul Gandhi: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that former chief minister Kamal Nath has never listened to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:14 IST
Kamal Nath never listens to Rahul Gandhi: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to ANI in Bhopal on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that former chief minister Kamal Nath has never listened to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to ANI about 'Item remark', Chouhan said, "Rahul Gandhi said it was unfortunate, while Kamal Nath ji is saying that's his opinion. He is not paying heed to the leader. This is indiscipline. I can't understand who will Congress workers listen to now, Rahul ji or Kamal Nath ji?"

He said that Kamal Nath made Rahul Gandhi promise that farmers' loan will be waived off within 10 days but he did not fulfil that. "He has never listened to Rahul Gandhi. Kamal Nath Ji made him say that farmers' loan will be waived off within 10 days, but did not do it. It was said in the promise letter that unemployment allowance of Rs 4000 will be given to the unemployed youth but it was not given. When has he listened to him?" asked Chouhan.

"Now the position of the Congress has become such that a thousand pieces of heart fell here and there. Now which piece goes with Rahul ji, which piece goes with Kamal Nath nobody knows," he added. Earlier in the day, Nath refused to apologise after Rahul Gandhi condemned former Madhya Pradesh chief minister's remark about BJP leader Imarti Devi saying he has already clarified the context in which he made that statement.

"It is Rahul Gandhi's opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement... Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," said Nath. The former CM was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP planning to enlarge ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to enlarge the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme to include the beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act too in the state. With the inclusion of the NFSA beneficiaries in the Ayushman Bharat Yoj...

Case against MP minister who called Cong candidate's wife `mistress'

A case was registered against Madhya Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bisahulal Singh on Tuesday for allegedly making a derogatory statement about Congress leader Vishwanath Singh Kunjams wife. The controversy involving the BJP mini...

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness, four sources told Reuters. AstraZenecas large, l...

Manchester at war as it is dragged into highest COVID-19 Tier in UK

The region of Greater Manchester in northern England remained at war with the central government on Tuesday as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped in to forcibly place it within Tier 3 of the strictest COVID-19 lockdown restrictions fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020