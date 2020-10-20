Left Menu
Case against MP minister who called Cong candidate's wife `mistress'

A case was registered against the BJP minister on the complaint of the Congress candidate's wife Rajvati Singh under IPC section 294 (obscene language), Kotwali police station in-charge Narendra Pal said. Rajvati reached the police station to file complaint with a large number of women.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A case was registered against Madhya Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bisahulal Singh on Tuesday for allegedly making a derogatory statement about Congress leader Vishwanath Singh Kunjam's wife. The controversy involving the BJP minister followed close on the heels of state Congress chief Kamal Nath coming under fire for calling BJP minister Imarti Devi "item".

In a video that went viral on Monday, Bisahulal Singh was purportedly heard describing the second wife of Kunjam, his Congress rival for Anuppur assembly bypoll, as "mistress". "Why Vishwanath Singh is hiding information about his first wife and mentioned his 'Rakhail' (mistress) in the nomination papers? He has not given information about his first wife, but about his mistress," he was heard as saying.

Kunjam termed Bisahulal Singh's statement as baseless and said he will file a defamation suit against him. A case was registered against the BJP minister on the complaint of the Congress candidate's wife Rajvati Singh under IPC section 294 (obscene language), Kotwali police station in-charge Narendra Pal said.

Rajvati reached the police station to file complaint with a large number of women. "I considered Bisahulal as my father but he used such a derogatory word for me and I am really pained by it," she told reporters.

The MP Women's Commission has also demanded an explanation from Bisahulal Singh, said commission member Sangeeta Sharma. However, the state BJP's spokesperson Neha Bagga criticised the commission for not taking cognizance of the derogatory statement made by Kamal Nath.

