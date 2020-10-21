Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Biden leads Trump in Michigan, race statistically even in North Carolina

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic: MICHIGAN (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20): * Voting for Biden: 51% * Voting for Trump: 44% * Biden was up 51%-43% the prior week. * 28% said they already had voted.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 01:03 IST
POLL-Biden leads Trump in Michigan, race statistically even in North Carolina
Representative image Image Credit: coutts

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintained a lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan and the two candidates remained statistically tied in North Carolina, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Tuesday.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him. Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic:

MICHIGAN (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20): * Voting for Biden: 51%

* Voting for Trump: 44% * Biden was up 51%-43% the prior week.

* 28% said they already had voted. * 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20):

* Voting for Biden: 49% * Voting for Trump: 46%

* Since the margin is within the poll's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 48% to Trump's 47%. * 18% said they already had voted.

* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.

PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 13 - Oct. 19): * Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 45% * Biden's apparent lead, which is on the edge of the survey's credibility interval, compared with a 51%-44% lead in the prior week.

* 15% said they already had voted. * 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better. WISCONSIN (Oct. 13 - Oct. 19):

* Voting for Biden: 51% * Voting for Trump: 43%

* Biden up a point from 51%-44% lead in prior week. * 24% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better. * 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

FLORIDA (Oct. 7 - Oct. 14): * Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 47% * Prior poll showed Biden with a 49%-45% lead that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval.

* 17% said they already had voted. * 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

* 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. ARIZONA (Oct. 7 - Oct. 14):

* Voting for Biden: 50% * Voting for Trump: 46%

* Prior poll showed the two essentially even with Biden at 48% and Trump at 46%. * 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. * 10% said they already had voted.

NOTES The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

* In Michigan, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 686 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In North Carolina, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 660 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Wisconsin, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 663 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Pennsylvania, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Florida, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Arizona, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, it gathered responses from 998 adults, including 667 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel uncovers tunnel from Gaza, military says holds Hamas responsible

Israel discovered a new cross-border tunnel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday that its military said extended dozens of metres underground and into southern Israel.The military said its engineers discovered the tunnel using underground sensors...

Mexico warns of coronavirus rebound from big holiday crowds

Mexico is doubling down on its public health message to avoid big crowds to avert a second wave of coronavirus infections as annual festivities approach, including the Day of the Dead, that traditionally draws hundreds of thousands of peopl...

U.S. offers Brazil telecoms financing to buy 5G equipment from Huawei rivals

The U.S. government stepped up an offensive on Tuesday to keep Chinas Huawei Technologies out of Brazils 5G market, with Washington offering to finance purchases by Brazilian telecom companies of equipment from its competitors. During a vis...

Former Mexican defense minister ordered held in U.S. jail without bond

Mexicos former defense minister, Salvador Cienfuegos, was ordered on Tuesday held in U.S. custody without bail pending his trial on drug trafficking charges. A U.S. magistrate judge also ordered Cienfuegos, 72, sent to New York for further ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020