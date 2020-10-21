Former Cong MLA in Karnataka says caller objected to his temple visit

Left Menu
Former Congress MLA Mohiuddin Bava on Wednesday claimed he received a call from an unknown person objecting to his participation in the ongoing Navaratri celebrations at a temple here. Bava said he told the caller that he went to the temple on invitation and added he had not differentiated between communities in his political life.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:29 IST
Former Congress MLA Mohiuddin Bava on Wednesday claimed he received a call from an unknown person objecting to his participation in the ongoing Navaratri celebrations at a temple here. Bava, who had represented from Mangaluru North segment, said he has lodged a police complaint about it.

The Congress leader said he visited the Gurupura Ambika Annapoorneshwari temple at Bajpe here and took part in the rituals following an invite by its priest. Later, he got a call from a man, who identified himself as Anil from Mumbai and raised objections to his visit, saying It's not Nehru period, it's a Modi period, Bava alleged.

"A Muslim should not go to the temple, a beef eater and Muslim should not visit temple," the caller had told him, he claimed, adding the conversation was recorded by him. Bava said he told the caller that he went to the temple on invitation and added he had not differentiated between communities in his political life.

