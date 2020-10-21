Left Menu
SAD, AAP supported farm bills in assembly, criticised them outside: Punjab CM

Alleging double standards, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supported the state's agriculture sector amendment bills in the assembly but criticised them publicly hours later.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:16 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Alleging double standards, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supported the state's agriculture sector amendment bills in the assembly but criticised them publicly hours later. As per an official release, the Chief Minister said he was amazed that they spoke in favour of the bills in the state assembly, and even went with him to meet the Governor, but said different things outside.

Addressing media after the assembly was adjourned sine die, he pointed out that the farmers had not said anything against the Bills, which were designed to safeguard their interests and those of the state's agriculture. "It was more than clear that these parties were not interested in securing the future of the farmers or protecting the state's agriculture and economy. Their lack of sincerity towards the farmers' cause had been totally exposed by their statements thereafter," he said.

Reacting to statements made by SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and AAP leadership's against the bills, the Chief Minister asked, "If they thought we were fooling the people of Punjab, why did they not say so in the House? Why did they support and vote for our Bills?" Both parties have accused the Chief Minister of misleading the people, citing his remarks on the possibility of the Governor/President not signing the Bills.

"If I had to fool the people why would I honestly share with them my apprehensions? Why would I openly talk about the possible scenarios instead of feeding them with a whole bunch of lies, as the Akalis and AAP are used to doing?" the Chief Minister asked. He said that both the Opposition parties had shown their true colours by trying to undermine the state government's "pro-farmer initiatives", which they had ostensibly backed in the state Assembly,

He said that other parties, especially AAP which had a government in Delhi, should also bring in legislation similar to those of Punjab Singh said Arvind Kejriwal should follow his state's example. The Chief Minister reiterated that he does not care if the Centre dismisses his government but he would fight to protect the rights of the farmers till his last breath.

"If Centre thinks I have done something wrong they can dismiss me, I am not afraid...I have resigned twice earlier and can do it again," he said. Singh said Governor could not ignore the sentiments and appeal of the state and opined that Governor will fulfil his responsibility by listening to Punjab's people.

"The voice of Punjab had reached the Governor and he will send the Bills to the President of India," he said. Earlier, in the state Assembly today, the chief minister waved copies of newspapers quoting Majithia on the issue.

"These people say one thing in Assembly and another outside. With this kind of behaviour, people will start doubting the integrity of politicians," he said in the assembly. (ANI)

