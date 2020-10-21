Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID crisis derails Britain's plan to recast its global role

Britain's plans to define its post-Brexit role on the world stage risk being derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic after a long-term spending plan was cancelled on Wednesday, throwing a review of defence and diplomatic strategy into doubt. Elected last year with a large majority and a mandate to "Get Brexit Done", Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted to carve out a role for Britain as the swashbuckling vanguard of a new era of global cooperation and free trade, backed by cutting-edge modern military and cyber capabilities.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:38 IST
COVID crisis derails Britain's plan to recast its global role

Britain's plans to define its post-Brexit role on the world stage risk being derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic after a long-term spending plan was cancelled on Wednesday, throwing a review of defence and diplomatic strategy into doubt.

Elected last year with a large majority and a mandate to "Get Brexit Done" , Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted to carve out a role for Britain as the swashbuckling vanguard of a new era of global cooperation and free trade, backed by cutting-edge modern military and cyber capabilities. But the coronavirus pandemic has scrambled those priorities.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak was forced on Wednesday to scrap plans to publish a three-year department-by-department spending plan, saying the unprecedented uncertainty caused by the virus meant he would instead only set out a one-year plan. That has had a knock-on impact for the what has been billed by Johnson as the "biggest review of our foreign, defence, security and development policy since the end of the Cold War" - often referred to as the 'integrated review'. "We are considering the implications of the one-year spending review on the integrated review and we'll provide an update on that in due course," Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

The possibility of a delay is causing concern, particularly in the defence sector which had been keenly awaiting news of what sort of capabilities the government would prioritise over the coming decade, and how much money would be available. Britain's defence minister said the world did not stop for domestic "reviews" of national defence, and that adversaries would be unlikely to be halted by an absence of strategy.

"In an area of constant competition, a global Britain has no choice but to step up," Ben Wallace told the Atlantic Future Forum. "The world does not stop for our reviews, our adversaries will not halt (in) the absence of our strategies, and the UK's defence can never be paused, in the face of financial uncertainty."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ambedkar University students protest against high fees, new reservation policy

A group of Ambedkar University students staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals house on Wednesday against high fees and the new reservation policy, following which 13 of them were detained. According to police offici...

Set to fail, Spanish no-confidence vote shows divisions among right

Spains parliament started debating on Wednesday a motion of no confidence in Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez launched by the far-right Vox party, with analysts and politicians expecting it to fail amid a growing power struggle on the...

High kicks: The Pakistani football star training girls in the Hindu Kush

Adds detail in pars 8 and 9 By Zofeen T. EbrahimKARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - R unning a football club for girls from poor families in a remote, mountainous area of Pakistan is hard enough at the best of times, let ...

Cong urges govt to rollback raised railway fares for upcoming festive season

The Congress on Wednesday accused the railways of charging higher fares for festival special trains and urged the government to roll back the raised prices to help people during the festive season. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020