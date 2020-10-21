Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai PM backs down on protest ban, protesters say he must go

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha backed down on Wednesday over emergency measures he imposed last week to stop three months of protests, but demonstrators said it was not enough and demanded he resign within three days. Tens of thousands of people marched to his offices at Government House.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:39 IST
Thai PM backs down on protest ban, protesters say he must go
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha backed down on Wednesday over emergency measures he imposed last week to stop three months of protests, but demonstrators said it was not enough and demanded he resign within three days.

Tens of thousands of people marched to his offices at Government House. The protesters have been demonstrating for months against Prayuth and to demand curbs to King Maha Vajiralongkorn's powers. In a televised address, Prayuth said he was ready to lift measures banning political gatherings of five or more people and publication of information deemed to threaten security.

"I will make the first move to de-escalate this situation. I am currently preparing to lift the state of severe emergency in Bangkok and will do so promptly if there are no violent incidents," Prayuth said. "We must now step back from the edge of the slippery slope that can easily slide to chaos," he added, saying talks should go to parliament - where his supporters have a majority.

At his office, demonstrators handed over a mock resignation letter. They claimed success after an official took it inside. "But our fight isn't over as long as he doesn't resign. If within three days he doesn't resign, he will face the people again," protest leader Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon told the crowd.

The protests have become the biggest challenge to Thailand's establishment in years and have drawn the most open opposition to the monarchy in decades despite lese majeste laws setting jail terms of up to 15 years for insulting royalty. WATER CANNON

Most demonstrations have been peaceful so far, but police used water cannon against protesters last Friday, further fuelling the anger of government critics. In his speech, Prayuth said "terrible crimes had been committed against the police using metal rods and huge cutting implements" on that day, although witnesses reported no such thing the time. But he also said Thailand would not "get to a better society through the use of water cannon".

Riot police only briefly held up Wednesday's march at one point before letting the crowds through. Protesters say Prayuth rigged an election last year to keep hold of power he seized in a 2014 coup. He says the election was fair. Protesters accuse the monarchy of enabling years of military domination.

The palace has a policy of making no comment to media. Prayuth said protesters should wait for next week's emergency session of parliament, whose entire upper house was appointed by his former junta.

"The protesters have made their voices and views heard," Prayuth said. "It is now time for them to let their views be reconciled with the views of other segments of Thai society." Scores of Thai royalists and anti-government protesters earlier confronted each other at Ramkhamhaeng University.

The yellow-shirted royalists advanced on student protesters and the two sides shouted abuse at each other. Some threw water bottles and other objects before the students pulled back and police stepped in to separate the sides. "I beg you, do what you will, but do not touch the monarchy," one of the royalists, Sirimongkol Ruampan, 24, told Reuters. "I don't believe in violence. I beg again, don't bring the monarchy into politics."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ambedkar University students protest against high fees, new reservation policy

A group of Ambedkar University students staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals house on Wednesday against high fees and the new reservation policy, following which 13 of them were detained. According to police offici...

Set to fail, Spanish no-confidence vote shows divisions among right

Spains parliament started debating on Wednesday a motion of no confidence in Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez launched by the far-right Vox party, with analysts and politicians expecting it to fail amid a growing power struggle on the...

High kicks: The Pakistani football star training girls in the Hindu Kush

Adds detail in pars 8 and 9 By Zofeen T. EbrahimKARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - R unning a football club for girls from poor families in a remote, mountainous area of Pakistan is hard enough at the best of times, let ...

Cong urges govt to rollback raised railway fares for upcoming festive season

The Congress on Wednesday accused the railways of charging higher fares for festival special trains and urged the government to roll back the raised prices to help people during the festive season. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020