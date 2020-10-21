UP: Court declares fmr BSP leader, 4 others absconders

A special MP/MLA court on Wednesday declared former BSP leader Nasimuddin Siddiqui and four others as absconders in a 2016 case filed over the use of foul language against BJP leader Dayashankar Singh's daughter. Siddiqui and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders Ram Achal Rajbhar and Mewa Lal Gautam, Naushad Ali, and Atar Singh Rao failed to appear before the court to stand trial.

The court also issued a non-bailable warrant against them. Judge P K Rai passed the order as the accused had not appeared before the court since the chargesheet was filed on January 12, 2018 for the offence under IPC and POCSO Act.

At present Nasimuddin is in Congress. He had joined the party in February 2018..