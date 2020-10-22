Left Menu
POLL-Biden appears to pull slightly ahead of Trump in Florida -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day. Early voting is surging amid the coronavirus pandemic: FLORIDA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20) * Voting for Biden: 50% * Voting for Trump: 46% * Biden's apparent lead is on the edge of the survey's credibility interval. * Prior poll showed the two essentially even, with Biden at 49% and Trump at 47%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 01:46 IST
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared to take the lead over President Donald Trump in Florida, where the race had been a statistical tie a week earlier, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Wednesday.

The poll also showed the two candidates to be neck and neck in Arizona. Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.

Nationally, Biden leads Trump by 9 percentage points among likely voters. According to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll, conducted Oct. 16 to 20, 51% said they were voting for Biden, while 42% said they were backing the president. Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day. Early voting is surging amid the coronavirus pandemic:

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

ARIZONA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 21): * Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 46% * With the margin within the survey's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied.

* Prior poll showed Biden with a 50%-46% lead that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval. * 27% said they already had voted.

* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 43% said Trump would be better. * 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

MICHIGAN (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20): * Voting for Biden: 51%

* Voting for Trump: 44% * Biden was up 51%-43% the prior week.

* 28% said they already had voted. * 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20):

* Voting for Biden: 49% * Voting for Trump: 46%

* Since the margin is within the poll's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 48% to Trump's 47%. * 18% said they already had voted.

* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better. * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.

PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 13 - Oct. 19): * Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 45% * Biden's apparent lead, which is on the edge of the survey's credibility interval, compared with a 51%-44% lead in the prior week.

* 15% said they already had voted. * 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better. WISCONSIN (Oct. 13 - Oct. 19):

* Voting for Biden: 51% * Voting for Trump: 43%

* Biden up a point from 51%-44% lead in prior week. * 24% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better. * 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

NOTES The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

* In Florida, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 662 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Arizona, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, it gathered responses from 951 adults, including 658 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Michigan, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 686 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In North Carolina, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 660 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Wisconsin, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 663 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Pennsylvania, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

