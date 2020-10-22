Trump downplays Obama campaigning for Biden

US President Donald Trump has downplayed the election campaign of his predecessor Barack Obama in support of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, asserting that people sent him to the White House due to the Obama administration’s failures. Obama campaigning for Biden is good news, Trump told his supporters in Gastonia, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

“It's good. There was nobody that campaigned harder for crooked Hillary Clinton than Obama, right?” Trump asked his supporters soon after Obama delivered a blistering attack on him in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In 2016, Obama campaigned massively for Clinton.

“He was all over the place. He (Obama) said he (Trump) will not be our president. But before that, he said he (Trump) will not run. He didn't know me. Then I ran. Then he said he will not get the nomination. Then I got the nomination. “Then he said he (Trump) will not be our president. Then I won. I think the only one more unhappy than crooked Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama. The only one. Barack Hussein Obama,” Trump said amidst applause from his supporters.

“For years, you had a President who apologised for America -- now you have a President who is standing up for America, and standing up for YOU. So get your friends, get your family, get your neighbors and co-workers, and GET OUT AND VOTE. Together, we are going to #MAGA!. “If I do not sound like a typical Washington politician, it’s because I’m NOT a politician. If I do not always play by the rules of the Washington Establishment, it’s because I was elected to fight for YOU, harder than anyone ever has before!” he said in tweets.

The Republican incumbent exuded confidence that he will get four more years in the White House. “We are going to win four more years in the White House. With your vote we will continue to cut taxes, cut regulations, lower drug prices like never before,” he said.

Trump claimed that the media and the big tech are desperately trying to cover up the massive corruption scandal against Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. “I'm not just running against sleepy Joe Biden, I'm running against the corrupt medium. They are corrupt, the corrupt media, the big tech giants and I am running against the Washington swamp. It is time to send a message to these wealthy liberal hypocrites by delivering Joe Biden a thundering defeat on November 3,” he said.

Trump described this as the most important election in America’s history. “Get your friends, get your family, get your neighbours, get your coworkers, get your boss, rip him out of the seat, and get out and vote,” he said.

“They will open the floodgates to radical Islamic terrorism, the beheading that took place in France just a few days ago is a horrifying reminder that we have to be vigilant and I sent our regards and our sympathies to France and to their President (Emmanuel) Macron who is a terrific guy. He is working very hard. “I am keeping the terrorist jihadist and violent extremist the hell out of our country if that's okay with you,” the president added.

US President Trump, 74, a Republican, is seeking another term in the White House. He is being challenged by former Vice President Biden, 77, of the Democratic Party in the November 3 presidential election..