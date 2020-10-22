Left Menu
Development News Edition

Time running short, UK and EU get back down to Brexit business

Though Prime Minister Boris Johnson halted negotiations last week in frustration, the two sides agreed on Wednesday to resume talks just 10 weeks before a status quo transition arrangement expires and Britain goes it alone outside the 27-member bloc. With tempers frayed and trust damaged between the estranged allies, their teams will sit down each day until Sunday and then fix an agenda for further talks in both Brussels and London.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:44 IST
Time running short, UK and EU get back down to Brexit business
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With time fast running out, Britain and the European Union were starting intensified daily talks on Thursday in a final push for a deal to protect billions of dollars of post-Brexit trade. Though Prime Minister Boris Johnson halted negotiations last week in frustration, the two sides agreed on Wednesday to resume talks just 10 weeks before a status quo transition arrangement expires and Britain goes it alone outside the 27-member bloc.

With tempers frayed and trust damaged between the estranged allies, their teams will sit down each day until Sunday and then fix an agenda for further talks in both Brussels and London. The EU is ready to negotiate until mid-November but then needs time to ratify any deal before the year-end deadline.

"Time is now very short and we've been repeatedly clear that any agreement needs to be in place before the end of the transition period and if an agreement can't be reached, we will leave on Australian-style terms," a spokesman for Johnson told reporters, using the government's term for no deal. "Both sides have agreed to a genuine intensification of the negotiations with talks taking place daily, including at weekends."

Arriving in London, chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier told Reuters it was important to be back at the table. "I think we have a huge common responsibility. Every day counts," he said. At stake is $900 billion of annual trade between the world's largest trade bloc and its sixth biggest economy.

The talks have all but stalled since summer, with neither side compromising on the thorniest issues of fair competition guarantees - especially state aid rules - and fisheries, a sector laden with symbolism for Brexit supporters in Britain. FISH THE ISSUE

There has been some movement around the edges, but in a briefing with diplomats in Brussels late on Wednesday, Barnier said he was only worried about fish, one person who participated in the closed-door meeting said. "Fish is now the thing to tackle. The other elements seem doable, more or less," the diplomat said.

Britain wants control over its waters and annual quota negotiations while the EU wants continued access for its boats, with the French particularly concerned about losing their catch. After Johnson walked away from talks last week, EU officials have become increasingly frustrated with British tactics which in their mind simply use up valuable time in unnecessary theatrics.

But the UK side have argued that they must stick up for their position, and honour Johnson's pledge to "take back control". Some in his team saw a small victory in the EU talking up British sovereignty to get the talks back on track. With time running out, businesses are being told to get ready for the end of the transition period, with or without a trade deal, with British ministers launching an advertising campaign to encourage companies to prepare now.

A no-deal finale to Britain's five-year Brexit drama would disrupt the operations of manufacturers, retailers, farmers and nearly every other sector just as the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Magnussen interested in IndyCar future after F1

Kevin Magnussen said on Thursday he would love to race in America when he leaves the Haas Formula One team at the end of the season, if he could not find another seat on the grand prix grid.U.S.-owned Haas earlier announced they would not b...

Municipal Commissioner caught taking Rs 1.65 lakh as bribe

Hyderabad, Oct 22 PTI The Municipal Commissioner ofMahabubnagar in Telangana was on Thursdaytrapped by thethe Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB for allegedly taking Rs 1.65lakh as bribeThe Municipal Commissioner was caught in his office whenhe dem...

Protest planned over police shooting of Black couple in Illinois

Protesters planned to gather on Thursday in Waukegan, Illinois, to bring attention to a police shooting that killed a Black man and wounded his girlfriend, a local Black Lives Matter organizer said. The protesters will be demanding answers ...

COVID patient death: Kerala CM dismisses concerns aired by doc over medical negligence

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday dismissed concerns raised by a staff of the government medical college hospital in Kochi over alleged medical negligence, which led to the death of a COVID-19 patient, refuting the charges ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020