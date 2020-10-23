Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guinea President Conde wins re-election in landslide - preliminary results

Guinea's President Alpha Conde has won a landslide re-election victory, preliminary results showed on Thursday, giving him a third term in office after a bitterly fought election that has sparked deadly street violence.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 03:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 03:46 IST
Guinea President Conde wins re-election in landslide - preliminary results

Guinea's President Alpha Conde has won a landslide re-election victory, preliminary results showed on Thursday, giving him a third term in office after a bitterly fought election that has sparked deadly street violence. With 37 of 38 electoral districts counted, Conde, 82, received 2.4 million votes, versus 1.26 million for his nearest rival, opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo.

"We are satisfied with the first results which give us hope and confidence for a certain victory," Conde spokesman Tibou Kamara told Reuters. Conde's decision to run for a third term has sparked repeated protests over the past year, resulting in dozens of deaths, including at least 13 in skirmishes since Sunday's vote.

It has also raised concerns that he and other rulers in the region are undermining the progress that West Africa has made towards multi-party democracy since the 1990s. Ivory Coast has seen similar clashes this week as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a third mandate in an election later this month. Like Ouattara, Conde says a recent constitutional referendum reset his two-term limit. But his opponents say he is breaking the law by holding onto power, and that they will contest the results.

The rainy streets of the capital Conakry were calm after the results on Thursday night, according to witnesses across the city, though the political tension remained high. "The results ... are not in line with what happened on polling day. We have the evidence of the fraud and we will challenge all of this in the Constitutional Court," said Diallo spokesman Aliou Condé, without providing any evidence.

Diallo has claimed victory based on his own campaign's tallies. A spokesman for CENI, the election commission, defended the election on Thursday as the "most transparent and the cleanest that has ever been organized in Guinea".

He said official numbers showing more votes than registered voters in one district was a "typing error". (Additional reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Make 'difficult but necessary' decisions to secure economic independence: US to Sri Lanka

The United States on Thursday urged Sri Lanka to make difficult but necessary decisions to secure its economic independence for long-term prosperity. Ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeos visit to Colombo next week, Principal Deputy Assi...

Baseball-Rays second baseman says postseason slump is behind him

Hitting his first of two homeruns in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe said he felt pure joy. He might have been feeling a little bit of relief, too.The 26-year-old was Tampa Bays best hitte...

Mali's army liberates village besieged by jihadists - army statement

Malis military has regained control of a village in the centre of the country where more than 2,000 residents have been besieged by suspected Islamist militants for two weeks, it said in a statement on Thursday. The siege began when the mil...

Polish court ruling amounts to almost total ban on abortion

Protests gathered across Poland after the Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to foetal defects was unconstitutional, banning the most common of the few legal grounds for ending a pregnancy in the largely Catholic co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020