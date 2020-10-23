Left Menu
No Bijoya gathering will take place at Mamata's residence: TMC

TMC Secretary-General Partha Chatterjee told reporters he has urged party activists, well-wishers and prominent personalities from different walks of life not to visit the party office-cum-residence of Banerjee at Kalighat to exchange bijoya greetings keeping in mind the COVID-19 safety protocols. "We know every year people from different walks of life visit her (Banerjee) Kalighat residence on the occasion of Bijoya and afterwards.

The Trinamool Congress on Friday said the usual gathering of well-wishers at the party office- cum-residence of West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Bijoya Dashami will not take place this year due to the pandemic situation. TMC Secretary-General Partha Chatterjee told reporters he has urged party activists, well-wishers and prominent personalities from different walks of life not to visit the party office-cum-residence of Banerjee at Kalighat to exchange bijoya greetings keeping in mind the COVID-19 safety protocols.

"We know every year people from different walks of life visit her (Banerjee) Kalighat residence on the occasion of Bijoya and afterwards. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation and the safety protocols, the CM will not be able to participate in such exercise this time. It is advisable to exchange Bijoya greetings from distance" (over other modes of communication), the Education minister said. On the evening of Bijoya Dashami, Bengalis exchange Bijoya greetings and usually visit each other's residences savouring sweets.

The rituals where people greet each other with 'Subho Bijoya' continue for days in the run-up to Kali puja.

