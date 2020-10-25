Left Menu
SAD poses four questions to Punjab CM over agricultural bills passed by assembly

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday asked Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh if he had annulled the central agri-marketing laws and when the new bills passed in the assembly would come into being.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 25-10-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 01:16 IST
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday asked Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh if he had annulled the central agri-marketing laws and when the new bills passed in the assembly would come into being. The party posed four questions to the Chief Minister.

The party also asked the Chief Minister if the bills moved by him in the assembly had made MSP a statutory right of farmers and if he had guaranteed government purchase of all 24 crops falling under the MSP regime. Stating that these four questions were being asked by everyone, party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Chief Minister should not "play games with people of Punjab in league with the Centre".

"You know your bills will not be approved by the central government. You have not even annulled the amended APMC Act of 2017 which is a copy of the central agriculture Acts. We know you have no straight answers but still, we give you fifteen days to tell Punjabis why you defrauded them in this manner and why you are hand in glove with the Centre in destroying their future," he said. He said the only solution was declaring the entire state as one mandi (principal market yard) which would have automatically negated implementation of the central agriculture Acts in Punjab.

"But you did not take this suggestion which was proffered by the SAD because you did not have any intention of securing the rights of Punjabis. You chose to enter into a deal with Delhi and passed wishy-washy bills with the sole intention of sabotaging the ongoing farmer agitation and getting the 'rail roko' agitation lifted," he added. (ANI)

