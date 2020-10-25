Left Menu
Development News Edition

PDP's Jammu office attacked by mob, claims party leader Firdous Tak

Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) office in Jammu was attacked by a mob on Saturday, party leader Firdous Tak claimed.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-10-2020 04:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 04:25 IST
PDP's Jammu office attacked by mob, claims party leader Firdous Tak
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Firdous Tak speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) office in Jammu was attacked by a mob on Saturday, party leader Firdous Tak claimed. He said that a mob entered the headquarters and manhandled the PDP leaders while they tried to fix tricolour and used very abusive language.

Speaking to ANI Tak said, "A mob entered the headquarters. They manhandled us, tried to fix tricolour and used very abusive language. Clearly, they were right-wingers as they were wearing a particular colour." "They also threatened that they will be coming tomorrow and bring this office down to the ground. We tried to reach out to the administration, I personally tried to contact a senior Police officer but nobody responded," Tak added.

The incident occurs after party chief Mehbooba Mufti's controversial statement over the Indian flag, who had lashed out at the Centre for abrogating Article 370 and said that she will raise the Indian tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back. Addressing her press conference after being released from detention, she said: "My flag is this (points to the flag of Jammu and Kashmir kept on the table in front of her). When this flag comes back, we will raise that flag (tricolour) too. Until we get our own flag back, we will not raise any other flag...This flag forged our relationship with that flag."

Mufti, who was in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state, was released on October 13. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee's condition deteriorates

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee on Saturday deteriorated as he has stopped responding to treatments, adding to the worries of the doctors treating him at a private hospital here, an official said. Though ...

Odisha minister in a spot over 'opportunity in BJP MLA's death' remark

Senior BJD leader and Odisha minister Ranendra Pratap Swain has courted controversy by saying in a poll meeting that the people of Balasore have got an opportunity to herald development in the death of the local BJP MLA. Development of Bala...

PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today.Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. MannKiBaat, PM Modi tweeted.Earlier on October 10, Prime Minister Modi had invited suggestions from the p...

BJP man held in Nagpur for tweets against Maha CM, Aaditya

A BJP functionary was arrested on Saturday in Nagpur for allegedly posting objectionable tweets earlier about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and cabinet colleague Aaditya Thackeray, police said. BJP IT Cell member S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020