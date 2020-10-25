Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha minister in a spot over 'opportunity in BJP MLA's death' remark

Senior BJD leader and Odisha minister Ranendra Pratap Swain has courted controversy by saying in a poll meeting that the people of Balasore have got an opportunity to herald development in the death of the local BJP MLA.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-10-2020 05:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 05:47 IST
Odisha minister in a spot over 'opportunity in BJP MLA's death' remark

Senior BJD leader and Odisha minister Ranendra Pratap Swain has courted controversy by saying in a poll meeting that the people of Balasore have got an opportunity to herald development in the death of the local BJP MLA. "Development of Balasore could not reach the required level as people voted against the BJD. Now, the opportunity has come through God and people should utilise this," Swain said while campaigning for the BJD candidate there.

The BJP condemned the food supplies and consumer welfare minister's "insensitive" comment. Swain, who did not find any support from his own party, later said that his comment was blown out of proportion and he had no intention to hurt anyone.

By-poll will be held in Balasore on November 3. It was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, P K Naik of the BJP, on Saturday termed Swain's statement as an insult to the people of Balasore.

"How the death of a sitting opposition MLA could become an opportunity for a minister? His statement is insensitive and lacks political decorum. The people of Balasore will give a befitting reply to such remarks," Naik said. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while addressing an election meeting, also denounced Swain's remarks made on Friday.

"It is really unfortunate and not healthy for democracy. The untimely demise of a person is never an opportunity. Ego had led to the downfall of Ravana and Duryodhana. The BJD will face the same fate in Odisha. People of Balasore have complete faith in the BJP," Pradhan said. BJP candidate Manas Ranjan Dutta, son of the deceased legislator, said, "I am utterly saddened by his statement. I am deeply hurt to hear that my father's death created an opportunity for the minister." Under fire, Swain said that Manas is like his son and "if he is hurt, I am deeply saddened".

In a series of tweets, he said, "I am deeply saddened by the turn of events and my statement is being blown out of proportion. I have nothing but deepest respect and admiration for Sri Madan Mohan Dutta." "I shared a very close relationship with Sri Madan Mohan Dutta and our friendship transcends our political affiliation. I never have any intention of hurting anybody's sentiments with any of my statements, especially for Sri Manas Dutta," he tweeted. Besides Dutta, Tirtol's BJD MLA B C Das also died recently and by-poll will also be held in that constituency on November 3.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung group chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

South Koreas Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee died on Sunday, Samsung said. He died with his family by his side, including his son, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, the conglomerate said.Lee, who was 78, helped grow his fathe...

Report: Authorities find 2 girls after 2 boys are killed

Authorities found two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were discovered dead Saturday, and a suspect is in custody, a TV station reported. KMBC TV reported about 7 pm Saturday that the girls were found by the Oklahom...

Mainland China reports 15 new coronavirus cases vs 28 previous day

China reported 15 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 23, down from 28 cases in the previous day, the health commission said on Sunday. All 15 of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health C...

Appeals court halts order requiring Georgia pollbook backups

A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted a lower courts order that said every polling place in Georgia must have at least one updated paper backup of the electronic pollbooks that are used to check in voters. US District Judge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020