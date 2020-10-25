Left Menu
BJP leader seeks de-recognition of Mehbooba-led PDP over 'anti-national' remarks

"I request your honour to consider her statements in the light of their seriousness, which are available on the public domain, as anti-national and anti-constitution of India and also de-recognise her party, PDP, as a genuine political party in J&K with immediate effect," senior BJP leader and in-charge of department of political affairs and feedback, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo said in his formal complaint to the ECI. He alleged that the PDP president issued various outrageous statements against Parliament, parliamentarians, the national flag and symbol of the nation and also against the scheme of elections in the Union Territory.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-10-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 12:05 IST
A senior leader of the BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking de-recognition of the PDP over the "anti-national and anti-constitution" remarks of its president Mehbooba Mufti. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister on Friday had said that she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back.

Mufti said she would hold the tricolour only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state is restored. "I request your honour to consider her statements in the light of their seriousness, which are available on the public domain, as anti-national and anti-constitution of India and also de-recognise her party, PDP, as a genuine political party in J&K with immediate effect," senior BJP leader and in-charge of department of political affairs and feedback, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo said in his formal complaint to the ECI.

He alleged that the PDP president issued various outrageous statements against Parliament, parliamentarians, the national flag and symbol of the nation and also against the scheme of elections in the Union Territory.     "She didn't only keep herself confined to the usual political rhetoric on matters that are on her party's manifesto and agenda but went ahead to question the basis of the national flag, national symbols, sovereignty of parliament and dignity of the parliamentarians," the complaint read. "She even went to the extent to say that 'not to even touch the national flag and also not to contest any election till her dream flag, constitution and status of the UT are given back'," it said.

Chrungoo, also a Kashmiri pandit leader, alleged that she even went to the extent to call names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who are elected representatives of the people under the due process of the law and the Constitution of India. "Her offensive and anti-constitutional statements constitute serious contempt of Parliament and also 'privilege issue' against the ECI," he said.

