Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia rulers meet to consider PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal

Uncertainties deepened after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said last month he had the parliamentary majority to form a new government. The prime minister's proposal comes as Malaysia faces a resurgence in COVID-19, a pandemic-battered economy and doubts over his ability to pass a budget for 2021.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 25-10-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 13:11 IST
Malaysia rulers meet to consider PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (@ts.muhyiddin)

Malaysia's rulers met on Sunday to discuss what sources have said is a proposal by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to impose a state of emergency amid a political crisis in the Southeast Asian nation.

Muhyiddin on Friday asked the king to impose emergency rule that would include suspending parliament, the sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, a move critics have decried as an attempt by the premier to stay in power amid a leadership challenge. Muhyiddin has been in a precarious position since he took office in March with a two-seat majority. Uncertainties deepened after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said last month he had the parliamentary majority to form a new government.

The prime minister's proposal comes as Malaysia faces a resurgence in COVID-19, a pandemic-battered economy and doubts over his ability to pass a budget for 2021. King Al-Sultan Abdullah's meeting with other senior royals, called the Council of Rulers, began at around 0630 GMT at the national palace.

The constitution gives the king the right to decide if an emergency should be declared, based on threats to security, economy or public order. The Council of Rulers can deliberate on questions of national policy and has the power to withhold consent from any law. An emergency would give extra powers to the prime minister, who can then introduce rules and approve expenditure without the usual parliamentary process.

Several political leaders from the opposition and even the ruling coalition have come out against the proposed emergency, saying there was no justification for it except to prevent the collapse of the government. Some opposition lawmakers have also suggested a 'confidence and supply' arrangement under the Westminster system, which would mean opposition lawmakers vote in favour of the government on certain bills.

Media reports have said Muhyiddin's emergency proposal seeks to suspend political activities and would not affect other economic activity. "A state of emergency may provide some form of stability in the short term, especially concerning policy implementation," Affin Hwang Capital Asset Management said in a research note.

"Though if left unchecked and prolonged, it is harmful to the country's democratic process and governance," it said, adding equity and bond markets could see a knee-jerk selloff if an emergency is imposed.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Khabib retires after choking out Gaethje to retain UFC lightweight crownKhabib Nurmagomedov choked Justin Gaethje unconscious in the second round to successfully defend his UFC lightweig...

Afghanistan claims killing an al-Qaida leader wanted by FBI

Afghanistan claimed Sunday it killed a top al-Qaida propagandist on an FBI most-wanted list during an operation in the countrys east, showing the militant groups continued presence there as US forces work to withdraw from Americas longest-r...

Germany records over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

Berlin Germany, October 25 ANISputnik Germany has confirmed more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 429,181, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday. Within the past 24 hours, the country h...

Virat Kohli extends warm wishes to fans on Dussehra

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday extended his warm wishes to his fans on the occasion of Dussehra. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote Extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. HappyDussehra.Form...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020