Chandra Shekhar Azad claims shots fired at his convoy

Azad Samaj Party national president Chandra Shekhar Azad on Sunday claimed that shots were fired at his convoy here. However, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the incident has not been confirmed yet and only a news channel was running the report of the alleged attack

Azad posted on his Twitter handle that opposition parties were nervous that Azad Samaj Party had fielded candidates in the election

"Today's rally has left them worried. This is the reason shots were fired at my convoy in a cowardly manner. It shows their disappointment over their poll loss and they want the atmosphere to be vitiated," he tweeted in Hindi.