Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuelan opposition politician Lopez arrives in Madrid, Spain says

Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez arrived in Madrid on Sunday, Spain's foreign ministry said, after spending the past year at the Spanish ambassador's residence in Venezuela to escape house arrest. Lopez, in a series of tweets earlier, said he had left Venezuela but did not disclose his location.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 26-10-2020 03:11 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 03:07 IST
Venezuelan opposition politician Lopez arrives in Madrid, Spain says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez arrived in Madrid on Sunday, Spain's foreign ministry said, after spending the past year at the Spanish ambassador's residence in Venezuela to escape house arrest.

Lopez, in a series of tweets earlier, said he had left Venezuela but did not disclose his location. He pledged to continue helping the political opposition from exile in their campaign to unseat President Nicolas Maduro. "Venezuelans, this decision has not been easy, but rest assured that you can count on this servant to fight from anywhere," Lopez said. "We will not rest and we will continue working day and night to achieve the freedom that all Venezuelans deserve."

In a statement, the Spanish foreign ministry said Lopez's decision to leave the Spanish embassy in Venezuela was "personal and voluntary." Lopez's party, Popular Will, did not say how he left Venezuela, but two people familiar with the matter said he traveled via Colombia.

Lopez was jailed in 2014 for leading violent protests against Maduro and was released to house arrest in 2017. From his Caracas home, he was a mentor to opposition leader Juan Guaido, who early last year invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency and began a campaign to unseat Maduro. In April 2019, when Guaido tried to spur a military revolt against Maduro, Lopez appeared on the streets alongside him. After the uprising fizzled, Lopez sought shelter at the Spanish ambassador's residence. Lopez's wife, Lilian Tintori, who had joined him at the residence, left for Spain that May.

Since then, Guaido's campaign has struggled to maintain momentum, while authorities have detained dozens of his allies and Maduro has cemented his control over the military. Venezuela's government on Sunday accused Spain, in a statement, of aiding the "illegal escape of a dangerous criminal" in violation of international law and said authorities would investigate the "crimes committed."

Following Lopez's flight, intelligence agents arrested four Venezuelans who worked with Lopez in Caracas, including two of his bodyguards, according to Ana Leonor Acosta, a local lawyer who said she was contracted to defend the four individuals.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to mutation in common enzyme: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poles protest abortion ban in churches and on streets

Womens rights activists furious over a tightening of Polands already restrictive abortion law staged protests outside and inside churches Sunday, disrupting Masses and finding themselves confronted with accusations of barbaric behavior. Wi...

Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko defied an ultimatum to surrender power by midnight on Sunday, challenging his opponents to make good on their threat to paralyse the country with a national strike. Eleven weeks after a disputed pre...

Mexico seizes industrial-scale meth, fentanyl lab in capital

Soldiers and police in Mexico seized an industrial-scale meth and fentanyl lab that was so big it startled investigators, federal prosecutors announced Sunday. The lab had chemical preparation vats about two stories tall that could process ...

GOP slowly gaining as early vote total surpasses 2016

With nine days before Election Day, more people already have cast ballots in this years presidential election than voted early or absentee in the 2016 race as the start of in-person early voting in big states led to a surge in turnout in re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020