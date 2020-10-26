Left Menu
Case registered against sarpanch for distributing cash in MP's Sanwer

A case has been registered against the sarpanch for allegedly distributing cash among the people in Sanwer assembly constituency.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-10-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 09:56 IST
Visual of the video released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A case has been registered against the sarpanch for allegedly distributing cash among the people in Sanwer assembly constituency. The BJP unit here filed a complaint while submitting a video against the sarpanch in Hatod Police Station. In a complaint to the Returning Officer, BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma alleged that Gopal Panchal, a supporter of Congress candidate Premchand Guddu and sarpanch of Kankaria Bordia, was distributing cash to woo voters and influence the election.

BJP had come up with the video on Saturday following which police registered the complaint against Panchal on Sunday. Polling on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bye-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. (ANI)

