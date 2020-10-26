Actor who accused Kashyap of rape joins Athawale's party
Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, joined the Republican Party of India (Athawale) on Monday. She joined the party in the presence of party chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale. "I thank her for joining the party and I welcome her," he said. Kashyap has denied allegations leveled by Ghosh.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 14:22 IST


