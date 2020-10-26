Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai protesters, 'human beings, not dust', march in challenge to king

Describing themselves as "human beings, not dust", thousands of Thai protesters demanding reforms of the monarchy marched to the German embassy in Bangkok on Monday to put pressure on King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who spends much of his time in Germany. Germany has said it would be unacceptable for King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 68, to conduct politics there and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the European power continued to look into his behaviour during sojourns in Bavaria.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 20:59 IST
Thai protesters, 'human beings, not dust', march in challenge to king
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Describing themselves as "human beings, not dust", thousands of Thai protesters demanding reforms of the monarchy marched to the German embassy in Bangkok on Monday to put pressure on King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who spends much of his time in Germany.

Germany has said it would be unacceptable for King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 68, to conduct politics there and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the European power continued to look into his behaviour during sojourns in Bavaria. Months of student-led protests that began by calling for the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, 66, a former military ruler, have become the biggest challenge in decades to a monarchy that the Thai constitution says must be revered.

The Palace has made no comment since the start of the protests. A government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday's protest. At the German embassy, a statement was read from "the People" accusing the king of interfering in Thai politics. It said that having failed to get "the royal puppet" to listen - a reference to Prayuth - they had come to "the puppet owner".

"The era of change has arrived. The flowing stream of democracy cannot be stopped," it said. "Down with feudalism, Long live the people." A separate letter asked Germany to investigate:

* Whether the king conducted state business from there. * Whether he must pay inheritance tax there after the death of his father King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 2016.

* Accusations of human rights abuses. * The king's lifestyle in Germany.

It was signed: "Best regards from fellow human beings, not dust" - referring to a Thai expression that people are but dust under the king's feet. Criticising the monarchy can mean 15 years in jail, but the protests have swept away the taboo on discussing it.

Protesters accuse the monarchy of helping enable decades military domination. They also complain about royal spending in Europe when the coronavirus has hit the tourism-reliant economy hard. GERMAN CHALLENGE

Thailand's political crisis has made the king's presence a challenge for Germany. "We are monitoring this long-term," Maas said. "It will have immediate consequences if there are things that we assess to be illegal." The king is currently in Thailand.

In a special session of the Thai parliament on the crisis, Prayuth's opponents urged him to stop using the monarchy to justify his hold on power and resign. The opposition Move Forward party referred to an incident around a royal motorcade that was used to justify tough emergency measures on Oct. 15. The measures, now lifted, backfired when tens of thousands of people took to the streets.

Prayuth rejected protesters' demand to resign and said last week it was his government's job to protect the monarchy. "I'm confident that today, regardless of our different political views, everyone still loves the country," he told parliament.

Prayuth took power in a 2014 coup and protesters say he engineered last year's election to keep control. He says the ballot was fair. Protesters want the king to be bound by the constitution and to reverse changes giving him personal control of the palace fortune and some army units.

They said the Germany embassy had listened. "Since we cannot ask for this clarity from our government, we seriously hope the German government can do it for us," protest leader Patsaravalee 'Mind' Tanakitvibulpon, 25, told the crowd.

She was among scores of protesters arrested in a crackdown under emergency measures. She was freed on bail. Several prominent leaders are still detained. Before protesters reached the embassy, a couple of dozen royalists assembled there, shouting: "Long live the king. We will protect him with our lives."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 bln IPO

Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to 34.4 billion from the worlds largest stock market debut, with investors scrambling for a piece of the fast-growing company. The deal would ...

UK government places Warrington in highest COVID-19 alert tier

Britains government said it would place Warrington in northwest England into the highest tier of its COVID alert system from Tuesday, joining the larger nearby cities of Manchester and Liverpool in facing further curbs on pubs and socialisi...

On the moon, water water everywhere and not a drop to drink (yet)

The moon lacks the bodies of liquid water that are a hallmark of Earth but scientists said on Monday lunar water is more widespread than previously known, with water molecules trapped within mineral grains on the surface and more water perh...

Prime Minister Modi brainstorms with global CEOs on energy paradigm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday brainstormed with global energy sector leaders on the post-pandemic world order and discussed strategies for accelerating investments in the oil and gas value chain. The fourth annual meeting deliberat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020