Left Menu
Development News Edition

Victory in LAHDC manifestation of people's support for Article 370 abrogation: BJP leaders

Hailing the BJP victory in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, party leaders on Monday said it showed that the people of the region have welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 as a positive change and have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:32 IST
Victory in LAHDC manifestation of people's support for Article 370 abrogation: BJP leaders

Hailing the BJP victory in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, party leaders on Monday said it showed that the people of the region have welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 as a positive change and have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Retaining power, the BJP on Monday won 15 seats in the 26-member LAHDC-Leh. However, it fell short of the 2015 poll results in which the party had bagged 17 seats. This was the first election of the LAHDC after Ladakh was made a union territory last year.

Applauding the BJP's Ladakh unit for the election victory, party president JP Nadda, in a tweet, said this result is historic and expressed his gratitude to the people of the region for their faith in BJP. Echoing similar sentiments, Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP’s landslide victory in LAHDC elections clearly reflects Ladakh’s unwavering trust in the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"I thank people of Ladakh for choosing development and prosperity," Shah said. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the result is a "crystal clear manifestation" of the support of people to the abrogation of Article 370 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to "together with all, development for all and trust of all".

Naqvi said during campaigning in the region, it was clearly visible that people have welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 as a positive change. Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Sports Kiren Rijiju also thanked the people of Ladakh region for reposing faith in the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which had won only four seats in 2015, increased its tally to nine, while Independents got two seats. The National Conference and PDP did not contest the election, while the Aam Aadmi Party failed to open its account.

Since the formation of the hill council in 1995, Congress had swept the polls thrice, while Ladakh Union Territorial Front had won the election in 2005. The BJP wrested control of the council from Congress for the first time in the last elections by winning 18 out of 26 seats..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in an Indian Premier League game on Monday.

Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in an Indian Premier League game on Monday....

Man held with 8 kg cannabis in J&K's Samba

An alleged narcotics smuggler was arrested on Monday with eight kilograms of cannabis in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district, officials said. A police party while performing patrolling duty noticed a truck that was wrongly parked near SIDCO C...

SpringHill Company, CNN Films partner for 1921 Okla violence based documentary

Examining the violent events of late May and June 1921 in Tulsa, Okla, The SpringHill Company and CNN Films have partnered to produce a documentary Dreamland The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street. According to Variety, the documentary is e...

UN’s mission ‘more important than ever’, Secretary-General says at UN Day ceremony

The moment of silence was held during the official ceremony to commemorate UN Day, observed annually on 24 October, marking the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN CharterThe epicenter of global unity Addressing ambassadors from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020