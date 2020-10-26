Victory in LAHDC manifestation of people's support for Article 370 abrogation: BJP leaders

Hailing the BJP victory in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, party leaders on Monday said it showed that the people of the region have welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 as a positive change and have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Retaining power, the BJP on Monday won 15 seats in the 26-member LAHDC-Leh. However, it fell short of the 2015 poll results in which the party had bagged 17 seats. This was the first election of the LAHDC after Ladakh was made a union territory last year.

Applauding the BJP's Ladakh unit for the election victory, party president JP Nadda, in a tweet, said this result is historic and expressed his gratitude to the people of the region for their faith in BJP. Echoing similar sentiments, Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP’s landslide victory in LAHDC elections clearly reflects Ladakh’s unwavering trust in the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"I thank people of Ladakh for choosing development and prosperity," Shah said. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the result is a "crystal clear manifestation" of the support of people to the abrogation of Article 370 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to "together with all, development for all and trust of all".

Naqvi said during campaigning in the region, it was clearly visible that people have welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 as a positive change. Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Sports Kiren Rijiju also thanked the people of Ladakh region for reposing faith in the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which had won only four seats in 2015, increased its tally to nine, while Independents got two seats. The National Conference and PDP did not contest the election, while the Aam Aadmi Party failed to open its account.

Since the formation of the hill council in 1995, Congress had swept the polls thrice, while Ladakh Union Territorial Front had won the election in 2005. The BJP wrested control of the council from Congress for the first time in the last elections by winning 18 out of 26 seats..