Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey, Turkish Cypriots seek 2-state deal for Cyprus

“We are of the opinion that this meeting will determine whether a two-state solution based on sovereign equality can be brought to the table and whether an agreement can be possible.” Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup by supporters of union with Greece.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 27-10-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 00:29 IST
Turkey, Turkish Cypriots seek 2-state deal for Cyprus
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Turkey's president and the newly-elected Turkish Cypriot leader voiced their support on Monday for the resumption of peace talks for Cyprus based on a solution envisioning two separate states — departing from a formula followed for decades. Speaking alongside Ersin Tatar, the Turkish-backed hardline politician who won the Turkish Cypriot leadership election last week, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said peace efforts seeking a federal solution to divided Cyprus had been tried before and would be a "waste of time." "At the point we have reached, we believe with certainty that to start negotiations based exclusively on the option of a federation is a waste of time," Erdogan said. "We believe that now, a two-state solution needs to be brought to the negotiating table with a realistic approach." Tatar said that a meeting which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to call soon could test the ground for a two-state deal. The meeting would bring together the two sides and Cyprus's "guarantors" — Greece, Turkey and Britain.

"The 5-party conference ... is in our opinion the last chance for the settlement of the Cyprus issue," Tatar said. "We are of the opinion that this meeting will determine whether a two-state solution based on sovereign equality can be brought to the table and whether an agreement can be possible." Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognises a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the north that is economically and militarily dependent on Ankara. The island's internationally recognized government has its seat in the Greek Cypriot south and is part of the 27-nation European Union. Tatar, a 60-year-old scion of Turkish Cypriot political leaders, beat leftist Mustafa Akinci in a closely contested runoff on October 18 that was beset by accusations of meddling by Turkey in a bid to round up votes for the challenger.

Erdogan said he would visit the self-declared Turkish Cypriot state on November 15.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide on surging COVID-19 cases, stimulus doubts; dollar rises

Stocks across the globe posted their biggest decline in a month on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States clouded the world economic outlook, giving the U.S. dollar a safe-haven boost.The United States, Russia a...

Editors Guild says victimisation of Republic TV journalists should stop

The Editors Guild of India on Monday said it is pained to see FIRs being filed against journalists of Republic TV, under probe for alleged TRP manipulation, and asserted that the victimization of the journalists must immediately stop. In a ...

EU backs Nigerian candidate for WTO leadership -EU official

The European Union is backing former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to head the World Trade Organization, sending a signal of trust in Africa, an EU official said on Monday. Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean trade minister Yoo M...

Low-key Bijoya Dashami celebrations in Bengal

The five-day Durga Puja festivities in Bengal came to an end on Monday, albeit colourful processions, which usually mark the occasion, were largely missing from the city streets, as the idol immersion ceremony was observed by just a handful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020