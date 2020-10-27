Left Menu
Ukraine protests against Hungarian actions in local elections

Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Monday it had handed the Hungarian ambassador a note of protest for what it described as political agitation by Hungarian officials in favour of a party that contested Saturday's local elections in Ukraine. The ministry said in a statement that Hungarian officials had called on Ukrainians living in the region bordering Hungary to vote for the Party of Hungarians, actions which violated Ukrainian law.

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 27-10-2020
Ukraine protests against Hungarian actions in local elections


Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Monday it had handed the Hungarian ambassador a note of protest for what it described as political agitation by Hungarian officials in favour of a party that contested Saturday's local elections in Ukraine.

The ministry said in a statement that Hungarian officials had called on Ukrainians living in the region bordering Hungary to vote for the Party of Hungarians, actions which violated Ukrainian law. "The ministry at once called on the Hungarian side to respect the law of Ukraine and not take steps that indicate direct interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine and do not correspond to the good-neighbourly character of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations," it said in a statement.

Later on Monday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Interfax news agency that Ukraine had banned entry to two Hungarian officials because of the incident. Results of the elections have yet to be published.

