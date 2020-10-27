Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCP will contest 2022 Goa Assembly polls: Praful Patel

The party will be in a position to contest the polls from all 40 constituencies on its own, and in case of an alliance, the seat sharing would be discussed later, Patel said. Ruling out an alliance with the Congress, the former Union minister said the NCP will be in a position to form the next government in Goa with like-minded parties, providing an alternative to the Congress and BJP.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-10-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 14:31 IST
NCP will contest 2022 Goa Assembly polls: Praful Patel

The NCP will contest the 2022 Goa legislative Assembly polls with full strength and consider an alliance with like-minded parties, party leader Praful Patel said on Tuesday. The party will be in a position to contest the polls from all 40 constituencies on its own, and in case of an alliance, the seat sharing would be discussed later, Patel said.

Ruling out an alliance with the Congress, the former Union minister said the NCP will be in a position to form the next government in Goa with like-minded parties, providing an alternative to the Congress and BJP. "We will work hard for the next one and half years. We will put a senior minister from the Maharashtra government in charge of Goa's affairs," he said, adding that the NCP will open its state office in Panaji on November 22.

"The NCP will offer a credible leadership and an alternative. The party has enough followers and it will work hard to win the trust and confidence of people," he added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mandaviya inaugurates ‘Direct Port Entry facility’ of V.O. Chidambaranar Port

Union Minister of State for Shipping IC, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Direct Port Entry DPE facility of V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust by unveiling the e-plaque.While addressing the inauguration ceremony through video conference, S...

Rajya Sabha poll: BJP candidate Naresh Bansal files nomination

Senior BJP leader Naresh Bansal filed his nominations on Tuesday as the partys&#160;candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Uttarakhand.&#160; Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, Parliamentary Aff...

UP: Police constable kills himself with service revolver

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in the residential area of Hayat Nagar Police Station on Tuesday. Ankit Yadav 26, who was posted at the Hayat Nagar Police Chowki, hailed from Bijn...

EU's Barnier resumes Brexit trade talks in London

European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier resumed talks in London with his British counterpart on Tuesday as the two sides try to strike a last-minute trade agreement less than 10 weeks before the United Kingdom leaves the blocs orbit....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020