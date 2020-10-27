NCP will contest 2022 Goa Assembly polls: Praful Patel

The NCP will contest the 2022 Goa legislative Assembly polls with full strength and consider an alliance with like-minded parties, party leader Praful Patel said on Tuesday. The party will be in a position to contest the polls from all 40 constituencies on its own, and in case of an alliance, the seat sharing would be discussed later, Patel said.

Ruling out an alliance with the Congress, the former Union minister said the NCP will be in a position to form the next government in Goa with like-minded parties, providing an alternative to the Congress and BJP. "We will work hard for the next one and half years. We will put a senior minister from the Maharashtra government in charge of Goa's affairs," he said, adding that the NCP will open its state office in Panaji on November 22.

"The NCP will offer a credible leadership and an alternative. The party has enough followers and it will work hard to win the trust and confidence of people," he added..