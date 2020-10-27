Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amended land laws smack of BJP's cheap politics, deceit: Omar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:58 IST
Amended land laws smack of BJP's cheap politics, deceit: Omar
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday slammed the Centre over the amendments in the land laws in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and alleged that the move smacked of the BJP's "cheap politics and deceit". Calling the amended Jammu and Kashmir Development Act, which has come into force with immediate effect, as "hostile to the interests" of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, the former chief minister said the amendments to the land ownership law has put the union territories up for sale.

"With these new laws in place tokenism of the domicile certificate has been done away with as purchasing non-agricultural land has been made easier. These new laws are unacceptable to people of J&K, Ladakh," he said in a statement here. Omar also said the BJP remains unchallenged in the "opportunistic politics" and that the issuance of the amended land rules notification smacks of its "cheap politics and deceit".

"Interestingly the Centre waited till the elections to LAHDC (Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh) had concluded and the BJP had won a majority before putting Ladakh also up for sale. This is what Ladakhis got for trusting the assurances of the BJP," he said. He said the new laws are a consequence of the measures undertaken by the Centre on August 5 last year without "democratic bearings and much to the resentment and anger of the region's populace".

"The measure reflects the wanton breach of trust of the people of J&K by a dispensation which is brewing with abhorrence for the diversity of the country and the democracy. The measures are also part of a larger design aimed to destroy the local, distinctive cultural identity of Kashmir thereby giving a ditch to the successive promises made by the successive central governments from time to time," he said. Omar said "such measures reveal that it is not the people's aspirations which matters to the ruling dispensation at New Delhi, it is rather the land which they want to hold on and are interested in." The Centre has paved the way for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the union territory by amending several laws, over a year after the nullification of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

In a gazette notification, the Centre has omitted the phrase "permanent resident of the state" from Section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act that deals with disposal of the land in the union territory. Before repeal of Article 370 and Article 35-A in August last year, non-residents could not buy any immovable property in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the fresh changes have paved the way for non-residents to buy land in the union territory.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader and former legislator M Y Tarigami also targeted the BJP-led government for the amendments and said, "It is daylight robbery of land" in the name of "integration, development and security".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari urges Walmart to work with khadi industries to take their products to global markets

Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday urged retail giant Walmart to work with khadi and village industries to take their products, including khadi denim, to global markets. He also highlighted that the micro, small and medium enterpr...

'I was going to die there': Lagos panel begins hearing police brutality claims

A judicial panel investigating claims of police brutality and the shooting of protesters began hearing complaints in Lagos on Tuesday in a nation on edge following Nigerias biggest upheaval in 20 years.Independent investigations were a core...

Trump trade policy: 4 years of high drama, limited results

President Donald Trump spent four years upending seven decades of American trade policy. In what became his defining economic act, Trump launched a trade war with China. On another front, he taxed the steel and aluminum of US allies. And he...

Soccer-Four years since signing, Pogba's role at Man Utd remains unclear

Four years since becoming the worlds most expensive player, Paul Pogba remains no closer to fulfilling his promise at Manchester United, with many still questioning if he even deserves a place in the starting XI.Having spent three years as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020