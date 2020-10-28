Thirumavalavan's comments on women irrelevant in today's perspective, says Khushbu Sundar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday said that Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan's alleged remarks about women and the Manusmriti would not be accepted as it was irrelevant and nobody read the book anymore. Speaking to ANI, Sundar said, "Whatever argument Thirumavalam puts forward is irrelevant and will not be accepted because it is absolutely irrelevant to speak something about a book that was written 3,700 years ago."

"It was very inappropriate for him to pick this book. There are so many books about other issues. Even in the Manusmriti, there are several issues that speak about the development and empowerment of women. Why did he choose to speak about something like this which is not necessary at all in these times," she added. She further questioned if he was accusing his allies of treating women in the manner that he described.

"Who is using the Manusmriti now? Is Thirumavalam trying to say that people of this country are still following the Manusmriti and are so backward? His allies also practice Hinduism. Is he trying to say that they treat women like this? If he does not follow the book, why is he putting it into the public forefront and asking for its ban? There is nothing to be banned because nobody reads that book anymore," she said. Speaking about her detention, the BJP leader said that she did not blame the police as they were just doing their job.

"I don't blame the police for doing what they did, they were just doing their job to keep law and order in place. They treated me very well. However, I want to ask, if other parties were allowed to protest, why not us?" she said. The BJP leader was detained by the police on Tuesday while on her way to Chidambaram to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan's alleged remark against women.

The VCK leader had earlier said, "Manusmriti has made a bad structure in our society in which women are the main focus. In the name of purity, women were made slaves and their character assassination was done," and demanded the ban of the book. (ANI)