Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thirumavalavan's comments on women irrelevant in today's perspective, says Khushbu Sundar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday said that Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan's alleged remarks about women and the Manusmriti would not be accepted as it was irrelevant and nobody read the book anymore.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-10-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 11:50 IST
Thirumavalavan's comments on women irrelevant in today's perspective, says Khushbu Sundar
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Khushbu Sundar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday said that Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan's alleged remarks about women and the Manusmriti would not be accepted as it was irrelevant and nobody read the book anymore. Speaking to ANI, Sundar said, "Whatever argument Thirumavalam puts forward is irrelevant and will not be accepted because it is absolutely irrelevant to speak something about a book that was written 3,700 years ago."

"It was very inappropriate for him to pick this book. There are so many books about other issues. Even in the Manusmriti, there are several issues that speak about the development and empowerment of women. Why did he choose to speak about something like this which is not necessary at all in these times," she added. She further questioned if he was accusing his allies of treating women in the manner that he described.

"Who is using the Manusmriti now? Is Thirumavalam trying to say that people of this country are still following the Manusmriti and are so backward? His allies also practice Hinduism. Is he trying to say that they treat women like this? If he does not follow the book, why is he putting it into the public forefront and asking for its ban? There is nothing to be banned because nobody reads that book anymore," she said. Speaking about her detention, the BJP leader said that she did not blame the police as they were just doing their job.

"I don't blame the police for doing what they did, they were just doing their job to keep law and order in place. They treated me very well. However, I want to ask, if other parties were allowed to protest, why not us?" she said. The BJP leader was detained by the police on Tuesday while on her way to Chidambaram to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan's alleged remark against women.

The VCK leader had earlier said, "Manusmriti has made a bad structure in our society in which women are the main focus. In the name of purity, women were made slaves and their character assassination was done," and demanded the ban of the book. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shraddha Kapoor set to essay shapeshift 'naagin' in trilogy

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is set to essay the role of a shapeshift naagin for the first time for a trilogy titled Nagin to be helmed by Vishal Furia. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on Twitter on Wed...

Bihar Polls: Balgudar villagers in Lakhisarai district boycott elections

Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycotted elections in protest against the construction of a museum on a playground. Booth number 115 wore a deserted look as the villagers decided not to cast their vote.The villagers are n...

India changes controversial land laws in disputed Kashmir

India has amended a law in Jammu and Kashmir allowing Indian citizens to buy land in the disputed territory, said officials, sparking opposition criticism about a steady erosion of the rights of Kashmiri people.A notification issued on Tues...

Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further notice: Sisodia

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020