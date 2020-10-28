Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 3:11 p.m.

Hong Kong bars Air India flights for fourth time as passengers test positive for COVID-19. 3:04 p.m.

A lab technician and an ASHA (accredited social health activist) worker have been dismissed for allegedly issuing false coronavirus test reports by collecting money, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar says. 3:02 p.m.

Sri Lanka's Western province, which includes the most populous cities of Colombo and Gampaha, will be placed under curfew from midnight on Thursday following a surge in the COVID-19 cases in recent days, police say. 2:58 p.m.

Financial conditions in India have witnessed a speedy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic-led “harrowing abyss” courtesy the Reserve Bank's interventions, domestic credit rating agency Crisil said on Wednesday. 2:34 p.m. COVID-19 downturn in Singapore to be more deeper, protracted than past recessions.

2:15 p.m. Mizoram reports first COVID-19 fatality.

2:14 p.m. All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says.

1:49 p.m. The Goa cabinet decides to allow casinos to reopen in the state from November 1 by following the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

1:38 p.m. India continues to be among countries with lowest per million COVID-19 cases, deaths, the Union Health Ministry says.

1:28 p.m. The Delhi High Court has refused to interfere with the authorities’ decision not to hold re-examination of JEE (Advanced) for the candidates who could not attempt the entrance test due to their COVID-19 positive status.

1:19 p.m. Puducherry logs 102 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths.

12:41 p.m. Thane has added 703 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,08,294, an official says. 12:15 p.m.

Tripura registers 160 new COVID-19 cases as the state's COVID-19 caseload rises to 30,453, official says. 12:06 p.m.

Odisha reports 1,540 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fresh fatalities. 11:49 a.m.

Aerosol microdroplets ineffective at spreading coronavirus, study says. 11:26 a.m.

The global economy remains on its way to its "digital destiny" driving USD 6.8 trillion of IT spending from 2020 to 2023, according to International Data Corporation (IDC). US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including economic partnership based on transparent trade and investment, COVID-19 as well as a shared commitment to democratic freedoms.

11:12 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,472 as 81 more people tested positive for the infection, health official says.

10:29 a.m. The new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 45,000, even as the total COVID-19 caseload inched closer to 80 lakh, the Union health ministry says.

10:21 a.m. China reports 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As many as 80 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 2,607. 10:07 a.m.

Voting begins for four legislative council seats in Karnataka. 9:54 a.m.

The Indian cricket team will get an additional Day/Night warm-up game in Sydney as a tune-up to the series-opening Pink Ball Test against Australia in Adelaide from December 17, the host board announced on Wednesday unveiling the full schedule of the 69-day engagement. As polling began for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday appealed to voters to participate in this grand festival of democracy while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

9:42 a.m. As many as 21 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,274.

9:17 a.m. An Indian organisation that leverages tourism and technology to help remote communities access solar energy has won a prestigious UN award for its efforts to combat climate change amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

9:06 a.m. Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1 lakh-mark as 318 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official says.

7:05 a.m. Polling began Wednesday morning in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines in place. 5:07 a.m.

The American spirit is stronger than the deadly coronavirus and President Donald Trump is a fighter, asserted First Lady Melania on Tuesday while seeking votes for her husband. 4:40 a.m. President Donald Trump has turned jealous of COVID-19 media coverage, said former US president Barack Obama in his matter-of-factly speaking style Tuesday, accusing his successor of converting the White House into a "hot zone". 3:53 a.m.

Asserting that anger and suspicion are growing in the country and wounds getting deeper, Democratic Party's presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday said badly hit by the coronavirus, America needs a president that unites the countrymen and does not divide them..