Founder of Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) and former MLA Hira Singh Markam died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, a party leader said.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:59 IST
C'garh: Prominent tribal leader, ex-MLA Hira Singh Markam dies

Founder of Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) and former MLA Hira Singh Markam died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, a party leader said. He was 79.

"Markam, who was suffering from age-related ailments, was admitted to a private hospital in Bilaspur. He breathed his last there around 6 pm," said Kuldip Singh Markam, vice president of GGP's Chhattisgarh unit. He is survived by his wife and two sons, he said.

Aprominent tribal leader from central Chhattisgarh, Markam was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1985 from Tanakhar constituency in undivided Madhya Pradesh on a BJP ticket. He floated his own party GGP in 1991 and later got elected as an MLA twice in 1996 and 1998 from the same Tanakhar seat which now falls in Korba district, he said.

He served as the national president of GGP since its formation before recently handing over the post to his elder son Tuleshwar Singh Markam, he added. His final rites will be held on Thursday at his native place Tivarta village in Korba district, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over Markam's death, an official statement here said..

