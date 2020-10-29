Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. rejection throws WTO leadership race into confusion

After weeks of consultations, three WTO ambassadors, the "troika" charged with finding a successor to Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, announced at a meeting in Geneva on Wednesday that the former Nigerian finance minister should be the next chief as she had secured cross-regional backing. "All of the delegations that expressed their views today expressed very strong support for the process, for the troika and for the outcome.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 03:43 IST
U.S. rejection throws WTO leadership race into confusion

The World Trade Organization's bid to select a new leader was plunged into uncertainty on Wednesday after the United States rejected the Nigerian woman proposed as the global trade watchdog's next director-general. Just six days before the U.S. election in which trade is a hot topic, Washington struck another blow at the WTO, which U.S. President Donald Trump has described as "horrible" and biased towards China.

The Trump administration has already paralysed the WTO's role as global arbiter on trade by blocking appointments to its appeals panel. Now it threatens to render it leaderless for weeks or months to come. The WTO itself has called a meeting for Nov. 9, less than a week after the election, by which time it hopes to have secured full backing for Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The decision needs to be approved by consensus, however, meaning any of the 164 WTO members could block her appointment. After weeks of consultations, three WTO ambassadors, the "troika" charged with finding a successor to Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, announced at a meeting in Geneva on Wednesday that the former Nigerian finance minister should be the next chief as she had secured cross-regional backing.

"All of the delegations that expressed their views today expressed very strong support for the process, for the troika and for the outcome. Except for one," WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell told reporters after the closed-door meeting, specifying that the one was the United States. The U.S. Trade Representative's office later released a statement officially backing the only other remaining candidate, South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee, praising her as a successful trade negotiator with the skills needed to lead the trade body at a "very difficult time".

"It must be led by someone with real, hands-on experience in the field," it said in a possible dig at the Nigerian candidate whom critics say has lacks technical knowledge of multilateral trade talks. William Reinsch, a former senior Commerce Department official now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies said the U.S. move was likely to worsen trade tensions already running high within the WTO.

"It's very Trumpian. They're basically saying 'We want to get our way and we're willing to throw sand in the gears if we don't get it'," he said, adding that it was possibly a bid to gain concessions in other disputes. A spokeswoman for Okonjo-Iweala said she was "immensely humbled" by the backing of the WTO's selection committee and hoped for a swift conclusion to the process.

"FRENZIED ACTIVITY" Next steps are uncertain but WTO's Rockwell said there was likely to be "frenzied activity" before the Nov. 9 meeting to secure the required consensus.

It was not immediately clear if the outcome of the U.S. vote would affect the U.S. position on Okonjo-Iweala's appointment. By then, Trump may be heading a lame-duck administration. Many members, including China and the United States, had declined to name their preference publicly before Wednesday although some African, Caribbean and other states had voiced support for Okonjo-Iweala during the four-month selection process. The European Union endorsed her on Oct. 26.

The leadership void was created after outgoing WTO chief Azevedo stepped down a year early in August. The WTO is currently being steered by four deputies. Okonjo-Iweala, a 66-year-old former finance minister and World Bank managing director, would face considerable challenges with rival economies bickering amid rising tensions and protectionism during a coronavirus-induced trade plunge.

Okonjo-Iweala, a development expert, has branded herself a "do-er", saying she has the political clout to command influence in capitals. Currently chair of the of GAVI vaccine alliance board, she has also said the WTO should play a role in helping poorer countries access COVID-19 drugs and vaccines. (Additional reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal in Washington; writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Grant McCool)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Barcelona overcome Juve as Morata has three goals disallowed

Ousmane Dembele struck early and Lionel Messi converted a late penalty as Barcelona won 2-0 at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday after Alvaro Morata had three goals disallowed for offside for the Serie A side.Dembele struck with...

Democrats raise concerns about U.S. Postal delays ahead of election

Democrats in Congress on Wednesday said reported delays in mail deliveries in some U.S. cites could jeopardize delivery of ballots ahead of next weeks presidential election.U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington late Tuesday order...

U.S. rejection throws WTO leadership race into confusion

The World Trade Organizations bid to select a new leader was plunged into uncertainty on Wednesday after the United States rejected the Nigerian woman proposed as the global trade watchdogs next director-general. Just six days before the U....

Hurricane Zeta slams Louisiana with high winds, 'life-threatening' surge

Hurricane Zeta smashed into Louisiana on Wednesday with 110-mile-per-hour 175 kph winds and what government trackers called a life-threatening storm surge, the third hurricane to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast state this year.Zetas extremely dange...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020